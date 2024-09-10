ADIA Nutrition Appoints Dr. Richard Edwards, DO as Second Medical Director

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adia Nutrition (OTC Pink: ADIA) is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Richard Edwards, DO, as its second Medical Director. Dr. Edwards joins Dr. Monica Sher, MD, to form a diverse and highly experienced board of medical directors. This strategic expansion underscores Adia Nutrition’s commitment to providing exceptional care and advancing innovative treatments in the field of autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT).







Dr. Edwards, a distinguished osteopathic physician, complements Dr. Sher’s medical expertise with his unique perspective and approach. His extensive background in osteopathic medicine and his dedication to patient-centered care align seamlessly with Adia Nutrition’s mission to deliver comprehensive and individualized treatment plans.

Adia Nutrition is set to move forward with its next crucial step: recruiting oncologists to administer aHSCT treatments. The board and the oncologists will collaborate to review and select the safest and most effective aHSCT protocols from around the world (over 10,000 patients treated by aHSCT worldwide). They will be responsible for crafting detailed protocols and procedures tailored specifically for Adia Nutrition’s clinics. This process will include determining whether treatments will be administered in a hospital setting or an outpatient clinic, ensuring that all options provide the highest standards of care.

In addition to protocol development, the board of medical directors will also be actively involved in evaluating potential patients. Through a thorough assessment process, they will determine which individuals are suitable candidates for aHSCT treatments, based on their medical history and treatment needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Edwards to our team,” said CEO Larry Powalisz. “His expertise and osteopathic perspective will be invaluable to Adia’s Medical Division. This new appointment will accelerate the progress towards opening our first clinic.”

Adia Nutrition remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical excellence and patient care. The addition of Dr. Edwards and the forthcoming recruitment of oncologists represent significant strides toward achieving this goal. The company is eager to implement cutting-edge protocols and begin offering aHSCT treatments to eligible patients.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

