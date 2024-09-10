Crav’n Flavor partners with multi-platinum selling artist Chris Janson

Itasca, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crav’n Flavor brand is continuing to build on its connection with live music by partnering with multi-platinum selling artist Chris Janson through March 2025. Crav'n Flavor is a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners.

The partnership includes the country music singer-songwriter featuring Crav’n Flavor products monthly on his Instagram page as well as in-store and digital marketing assets with Janson’s likeness wherever Crav’n Flavor products are sold.

Crav’n Flavor–known for its wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers–has previously partnered with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. to sponsor both the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th and Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash events for the past two years.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to partner with Chris Janson and continue to build on the success that Crav’n Flavor has had with live music,” said Rebecca Calvin, Stater Bros. Markets SVP and Chief Marketing Officer and Topco member. “With such a strong country music community in Southern California, this partnership will only help strengthen our ties with country music fans and create mutually beneficial awareness for Stater Bros. and Crav’n Flavor.”

Raised in a small town in Missouri, Janson has five No. 1 hits and 14 charted singles. He’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a three-time Country Music Association nominee. Janson’s summer single “Whatcha See is Whatcha Get” has more than 1.3M plays on Spotify, with an average of 4.4M monthly listeners on the digital music service. Janson recently released his latest single, “All American Guy.”

Janson is currently on tour with stops at county fairs and festivals across the country. Crav’n Flavor shoppers will have a chance to see Janson live by entering two concert ticket giveaways on the Crav’n Flavor social media channels during the length of the partnership.

“I was on the road when I first had a bag of Crav’n Flavor chips and I’m excited to work together,” Janson said. “I know my fans will love their snacks just as much as I do.”

For more information on Crav’n Flavor or to see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, visit www.cravnflavor.com.

—About Crav’n Flavor—

Crav’n Flavor is a brand with a wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers.

With more than 350 quality and convenient meal and snack solutions ranging from cookies, crackers and salty snacks to frozen appetizers, breakfasts, entrees, desserts and pizza as well as refrigerated cookie dough and beef jerky, Crav’n Flavor has something to satisfy every craving.

The brand – procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners – has products currently available to purchase in thousands of Topco member stores across the country.

—About Topco Associates, LLC—

Topco Associates, LLC is an $18.3 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including the Crav’n Flavor brand. For more information, please visit https://www.topco.com/.

—About Chris Janson—

Chris Janson, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of Country music's new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the four-times Platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can’t Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.” Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s prestigious “Songs I Wish I Wish I’d Written” list, which is why artists like Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), Justin Moore (“Off The Beaten Path”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”), Cody Johnson (“Let’s Build A Fire”), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”) reach for Janson’s songs for their own projects. Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a live legacy in the making,” and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation’s biggest country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins. For a man known for his outdoors lifestyle and collaborations with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, making music from his own life has established the harmonica-forward multi-instrumentalist the go-to guy for young country for the last decade. Janson’s Big Machine Label Group debut single, “All I Need Is You,” recently hit the No. 1 spot on the Country music charts (marking 5 career #1 hits) and his latest single “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,” is the first release on the recently re-named Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment imprint. Recently, and just in time for some good ol’ All-American fun this summer, Janson released his track, “All American Guy,” which is available now. For more information, please visit https://www.chrisjanson.com/.

