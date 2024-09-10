France Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Revenues will Increase from $4.04 Billion in 2024 to Reach $10.35 Billion by 2029 - 75+ KPIs on Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance industry in France is expected to grow by 6.5% annually to reach US$4.04 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.7% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$4.04 billion in 2024 to reach US$10.35 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.







The embedded finance sector in France is rapidly expanding, driven by growing consumer demand for integrated financial services and supported by technological advancements and favorable regulatory changes. Recent innovations in embedded insurance and payment solutions, alongside strategic partnerships like Andaria's with Mastercard, enhance convenience and user experience. Continued alignment with EU open banking regulations and supportive measures for fintech innovation signals a promising trajectory for the sector's growth.



Growth in the Embedded Finance Sector



Embedded finance sector in France has experienced substantial growth due to increasing consumer demand for integrated financial services in e-commerce and retail. Embedded lending, payments, and insurance are gaining momentum as businesses seek to enhance customer experiences and streamline financial transactions.



In the next few months, this growth trajectory is expected to continue, supported by technological advancements and regulatory initiatives that promote open finance, further embedding financial services into everyday consumer interactions.



Key Developments in the Embedded Finance Sector

Product Launches and Innovations



Embedded Insurance Solutions: Various companies have begun offering embedded insurance products tailored for industries like travel, automotive, and healthcare. These solutions integrate insurance offerings directly into the purchasing process, enhancing customer convenience and streamlining transactions.



Payment Integration Platforms: New payment integration solutions have been launched by fintech firms, allowing businesses to embed payment processing capabilities directly into their applications. This development aims to simplify transactions for consumers and improve the overall user experience.



Strategic Partnerships



Andaria, a UK and EU-regulated fintech company, has partnered with Mastercard in France to enhance its card and payment solutions through Mastercard's Principal membership agreement, empowering Andaria's Embedded Finance proposition.



This integration, set to come into effect in early 2024, represents Andaria's continuous efforts towards financial empowerment and convenience for businesses and end-users alike.



Regulatory Changes



EU Open Banking Regulations: France is aligning with the broader European Union's initiatives to enhance open banking and open finance frameworks. Recent discussions around the implementation of new open banking regulations aim to facilitate data sharing and improve the integration of financial services, which is crucial for the growth of embedded finance.



Consumer Protection Policies: The French government has been focusing on consumer protection within the financial services sector, emphasizing transparency and security in embedded finance offerings. This includes ensuring that consumers are well-informed about the products they use and the associated risks.



Support for Fintech Innovation: The French government continues to promote fintech innovation through various initiatives and regulatory sandboxes, allowing startups to test new embedded finance products in a controlled environment. This approach encourages the development of innovative financial solutions while maintaining regulatory compliance.



These regulatory developments reflect France's commitment to fostering a robust embedded finance ecosystem, enhancing both consumer protection and market innovation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered France



Scope



France Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

France Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

France Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

France Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

France Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

France Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

