Paperclip to Speak at Hexure Horizons 2024 Client Conference

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) will be a featured speaker at the annual Hexure Horizons Client Conference this week in Nashville, TN. The annual show brings together leaders in the insurance and financial services industries to connect and collaborate with fellow carriers and distributors.



Paperclip, an innovative content management and data security company, will host a thought leadership session titled “Unlock the Power of Digital Transformation and Process Optimization.” The presentation will showcase its content management and security solutions specifically built to streamline operations for insurance and financial service clients. Paperclip’s session will take place at 2 p.m. and will be led by Paperclip’s SVP of Sales Suzy Tuck and Account Executive Yvette Saenz.

“We’re thrilled to be attending and presenting once again at this great event,” said Suzy Tuck. “We look forward to meeting with fellow thought leaders in the insurance industry and showcasing the transformative impact of Paperclip solutions.”

Paperclip offers breakthrough solutions including Mojo data transcription, SAFE searchable encryption, SIGN secure e-signature, Virtual Client Folder content management, Internet eXpress document exchange, and eM4 encrypted email. These solutions have been proven to streamline content management and data security for the financial services and insurance industries.

Paperclip Mojo uniquely combines machine learning and crowdsourced human intelligence to transcribe, translate and interpret data, both handwriting and text, with patented technology enabling a 99.9% accuracy rate. Clients avoid typing and indexing, saving case managers valuable time. Mojo fully integrates with popular agency management systems for case creation and auto filing of documents into their document archives.

Paperclip SAFE® leverages searchable symmetric encryption, patented shredding protocols and Privacy Enhancing Computation to go beyond what companies currently know about data encryption. SAFE is fast, searchable, complex encryption designed for the way data is queried.

Hexure Horizons brings together Hexure clients to connect and collaborate with fellow carriers and distributors to advance their processes and experiences across the sales lifecycle. The event will be held at the Grand Hyatt Nashville September 11-12. The full conference agenda features use cases and achievements, product roadmaps, strategic innovations, industry trends and advancements, the power of APIs and data, and more.

About Paperclip Inc.

With over three decades of customer-centric innovation, Paperclip is a proven strategic partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content supply chain, and document management for Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, Paperclip solutions securely process, transcribe, store, and communicate our client’s most sensitive content, such as PII, PHI, NPI, and corporate IP. Paperclip enables enterprises to harness the power of their data without ever sacrificing security. As a trusted leader, Paperclip continues to innovate, adapt and excel within a rapidly changing digital world. Learn more at www. paperclip .com.

About Hexure

Founded in 1995, Hexure provides digital sales solutions to the insurance and financial services industry across various lines of life insurance, annuities, retirement, and wealth management products. Carriers and distributors use its solutions to build customer-centric sales experiences, accelerate submissions, reduce paper processes, meet regulatory requirements, and improve in-good-order sales.

