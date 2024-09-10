The Royal Society of Canada Announces 40 Award Winners for 2024

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventeen eminent Canadian scientists, scholars and researchers have been recognized by the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) for their outstanding achievements in advancing knowledge and understanding of the past and present.

“I had the good fortune to speak with each of the winners of the medals and honours attributed by the Royal Society of Canada and I was particularly impressed by their incredible talents and specific contributions to the fields of humanities, social sciences, life sciences and sciences more generally. What laureates bring to the advancement of knowledge is outstanding and will have a significant impact both in Canada and internationally,” said Alain-G. Gagnon, FRSC, president of the RSC.

The RSC has also awarded the Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella Prize to a graduating student from 23 law schools in Canada. The Abella Prize is presented annually to the student who, upon graduation, is most likely to positively influence equity and social justice in Canada.

Click here to meet the 2024 Award Winners.

RSC Awards celebrate outstanding contributions from across disciplines and generations. This year's award winners will be honoured during the Awards Ceremony on Saturday, November 9, 2024, as part of the 2024 RSC Celebration of Excellence and Engagement. Register here!

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises The Academy of Arts and Humanities, The Academy of Social Sciences, The Academy of Science, and The RSC College. The RSC recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world. Learn more at www.rsc-src.ca.

