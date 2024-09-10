Egypt Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by 32% to Reach $1.03 Billion this Year - Investment Opportunities to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 32.0% annually to reach US$1.03 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 44.1% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$1.03 billion in 2024 to reach US$6.43 billion by 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.
The embedded finance sector in Egypt has experienced steady growth over the past few months, driven by increased adoption of digital payments and innovative fintech solutions. Sub-segments such as embedded lending and insurance are gaining momentum as businesses seek to enhance customer experiences and advance financial inclusion.
Embedded finance sector in Egypt has shown significant progress, driven by advancements in digital payments and the rise of innovative fintech solutions. Key sub-segments such as embedded lending and insurance are gaining traction, enhancing customer experiences and promoting financial inclusion. As the market continues to expand, supported by government initiatives and strategic partnerships, Egypt is well-positioned to harness embedded finance to foster economic growth and improve financial access for underserved communities. The ongoing development of regulatory frameworks further underscores the country's commitment to creating a conducive environment for the sector's growth and innovation.
Looking forward, the Egyptian embedded finance market is set for further expansion, bolstered by government initiatives supporting digital transformation and the continued evolution of the fintech ecosystem. As more companies integrate financial services into their platforms, Egypt is well-positioned to leverage embedded finance to drive economic growth and improve access to financial services for underserved communities.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$6.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|44.1%
|Regions Covered
|Egypt
Product & Innovation
National Bank of Egypt and E-commerce Integration
In December 2023, the National Bank of Egypt introduced an embedded payment solution for e-commerce platforms. This solution allows merchants to offer seamless payment options within their online stores. This initiative aims to simplify the payment process for online shoppers and enhance their overall experience.
Fawry's New Financial Services
In January 2024, Fawry launched a suite of embedded financial services, including digital lending and insurance products, integrated into its existing payment platform. This expansion allows users to access a broader range of financial services through the app.
Thndr's Investment Platform Enhancements
In February 2024, Thndr enhanced its investment platform with new features that enable users to invest in fractional shares and access embedded financial advisory services. These updates aim to broaden investment opportunities and make financial markets more accessible.
These product launches highlight the growing trend of integrating financial services into digital platforms in Egypt, improving accessibility and convenience for consumers.
Strategic Partnerships
National Bank of Egypt and E-commerce Integration
The National Bank of Egypt's new embedded payment solution for e-commerce platforms was introduced in December 2023. It aims to streamline the payment process for online merchants and customers.
Fawry's New Financial Services
In January 2024, Fawry's suite of embedded financial services, including digital lending and insurance, was integrated into its payment platform, providing users with enhanced financial services. These partnerships underscore the ongoing integration of financial services into digital platforms in Egypt, reflecting the sector's growth and evolution.
Regulatory Changes
Central Bank of Egypt's Digital Payment Strategy
In early 2024, the Central Bank of Egypt launched a digital payment strategy to promote cashless transactions and improve the regulatory framework for fintech companies, supporting the growth of embedded finance solutions.
Regulatory Framework for Fintech Companies
The Egyptian government is developing a robust regulatory framework for fintech companies, including guidelines for embedded finance services, to streamline operations and ensure consumer protection.
Focus on Financial Inclusion
The Egyptian government is prioritizing financial inclusion, promoting initiatives that encourage the adoption of embedded finance solutions among underserved populations through partnerships with fintech firms. These regulatory advancements demonstrate Egypt's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for the growth of embedded finance, enhancing innovation and expanding access to financial services.
Scope
Egypt Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Logistics
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Health
- Others
- Embedded Finance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Egypt Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Insurance by Industry
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
- Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
- Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
- Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
- Embedded Sales
- Bancassurance
- Broker's/IFA's
- Tied Agents
- Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Motor Vehicle
- Fire and Property
- Accident and Health
- General Liability
- Marine, Aviation and other Transport
- Other
Egypt Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
- Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
- Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
- Embedded Lending by Type
- BNPL Lending
- POS Lending
- Personal Loans
- Embedded Lending by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Egypt Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
- Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
- Embedded Payment by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Egypt Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Egypt Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
- Hard Assets
- Soft Assets
- Asset Based Finance by End Users
- SME's
- Large Enterprises
