Kuehn Law Encourages EVBN, ITI, FRZA, and SDIG Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Evans Bancorp, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by NBT Bancorp Inc. for 0.91 NBT shares for each share of Evans.

Iteris, Inc. has agreed to merge with Almaviva S.p.A. for $7.20 per share.

Forza X1, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Twin Vee PowerCats Co. for 0.61166627 shares of Twin Vee common stock. After the deal is finalized, Forza shareholders will collectively own about 36% of the newly merged company.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has agreed to merge with Bitfarms Ltd. for 2.52 shares of Bitfarm for each share of Stronghold. After the transaction is completed, Stronghold shareholders are anticipated to hold just under 10% of the merged company.

