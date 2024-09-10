The Future of Training has Arrived: Seed Talent’s AI Suite Maximizes Impact and Minimizes Effort

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed Talent, a leading provider of educational solutions for the cannabis industry, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI Course Builder. Designed specifically for brands and retailers, this innovative tool offers a smarter, faster way to create, manage, and deploy training content—ushering in a new era of efficiency and effectiveness.



Modernizing Training

The cannabis industry is no stranger to the complexities of compliance and the critical need for consistent training. The AI Course Builder provides many pathways for producing content, from building coursework from scratch to transforming existing documents into interactive e-learning courses in minutes!

“Seed Talent saw an opportunity with the volume of compliance and SOPs in the space to leverage the power of AI to make it easier to train, upskill, and engage employees—revolutionizing the way people are training. This takes an activity that used to take hours down to a few minutes,” said Kurt Kaufmann, CEO & Co-Founder of Seed Talent.

How It Works

The AI Course Builder is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, allowing businesses to:

Generate Content with AI: Provide specific prompts and watch as the AI crafts a detailed course ready to go as-is or fully customizable. Upload Documents: Transform PDFs, SOPs, and other materials into interactive, engaging e-learning courses with a single click. Deploy Training: Easily share your content with employees or communities, ensuring everyone is up to date.

A Tailored Solution for Cannabis Businesses

Retailers : Experience a new level of productivity by quickly generating high-quality materials for employee onboarding and ongoing education.

: Experience a new level of productivity by quickly generating high-quality materials for employee onboarding and ongoing education. Brands: Engage budtenders like never before, creating premium custom training to keep your products top of mind.

Why This Matters

In an industry where staying compliant and keeping teams informed can be a daunting task, the AI Course Builder brings training into the modern age. This cutting-edge tool slashes the time and effort needed to create and deploy training, allowing businesses to focus on growth and innovation to stay competitive.

“Our mission is to continue to push the industry to be its best self and we believe that starts with empowering its people. Whether using our AI tools or partnering with our instructional design team, Seed Talent is excited to continue offering cannabis businesses the best hub to grow their employees,” said Kaufmann.

Seed Talent is poised to be the go-to resource for cannabis companies looking to fortify their training programs and, ultimately, their success.

About Seed Talent

Seed Talent is the cannabis industry’s leading employee enablement platform. Seed Talent operates in more than 1,700 dispensaries across 29 U.S. states, providing unparalleled access to education and skill-building resources for cannabis professionals, brands & retailers.