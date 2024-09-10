Applied Launches New Epic Quotes Commercial Lines

Chicago, IL., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the general release of Epic Quotes Commercial Lines, the industry’s embedded commercial lines rating solution, for US agents. Bringing the Tarmika™ instant comparative rating capabilities natively into Applied Epic®, agencies can pre-populate customer and risk data already in Applied Epic to remove redundant data entry and quote multiple carriers in a single interface. This new integrated workflow eliminates the need to quote carriers via their individual portals so agents can drive bottom-line efficiency and top-line premium growth.

“Our agency decided to pilot Epic Quotes Commercial Lines because we had a lot of success with Tarmika and were excited to see its capabilities embedded within Applied Epic to bring the quoting process into one system,” said Kristin Baker, chief operating officer/vice president of commercial lines, Rollo Insurance Group, speaking on their participation in an early access pilot program. “Being able to accept the quote and create a policy shell all in the same platform is a major benefit that has created a lot of efficiency for our team.”

Epic Quotes Commercial Lines is single entry multi-carrier comparative rating natively within Applied Epic. Supporting standard commercial lines of business and providing access to more than 35 markets, the solution allows agency staff to seamlessly remarket or quote new business without ever leaving the management system. Epic Quotes for Commercial Lines uses a single data source for the quoting and application process and leverages insight-driven workflows to initiate remarketing, simplifying the bridge-to-portal bind experience and creating a connected commercial lines experience.

Key capabilities of Epic Quotes Commercial Lines include:

Access to Nearly All Major Commercial Lines: Easily quote Business Owner’s Policy (BOP), Worker's Comp, Cyber, and General Liability lines of business.

Easily quote Business Owner’s Policy (BOP), Worker's Comp, Cyber, and General Liability lines of business. Pre-Fill with Epic Policy Data: Pre-fill account and risk information from Applied Epic to begin a quote and eliminate the need to re-enter base question data.

Pre-fill account and risk information from Applied Epic to begin a quote and eliminate the need to re-enter base question data. Market Matching and Appetite Visibility: Explore market recommendations based on available carrier appetite for each risk at multiple stages in the quoting workflow, ensuring proper coverage and quoting only with in-appetite markets.

Explore market recommendations based on available carrier appetite for each risk at multiple stages in the quoting workflow, ensuring proper coverage and quoting only with in-appetite markets. Multi-Line Quoting: Quote multiple lines simultaneously as part of a single workflow, with built-in logic to prevent quoting redundant lines, like BOP and General Liability.

Quote multiple lines simultaneously as part of a single workflow, with built-in logic to prevent quoting redundant lines, like BOP and General Liability. Multi-Location Quoting: Enter multiple locations, buildings, and related details as a part of a single workflow when quoting Business Owner’s Policy, General Liability, Worker’s Comp and Cyber, eliminating the need to re-enter data and submit multiple quotes for a single risk with multiple locations.

Enter multiple locations, buildings, and related details as a part of a single workflow when quoting Business Owner’s Policy, General Liability, Worker’s Comp and Cyber, eliminating the need to re-enter data and submit multiple quotes for a single risk with multiple locations. Mark Quote as Sold: Indicate which market was bound to the business and create a policy shell (monoline or multi-line) in Applied Epic to easily prepare for the policy download.

Indicate which market was bound to the business and create a policy shell (monoline or multi-line) in Applied Epic to easily prepare for the policy download. Single View of Submissions: Maintain overarching visibility into historical and active quotes, including high-level details like market rates and status, with customizable columns to tailor views.

“Maintaining profitability while managing high volume lower premium commercial policies can be difficult but necessary for independent insurance agencies to grow their book of business,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Epic Quotes Commercial Lines now brings agents the power of Tarmika and the connectivity of the Ivans Distribution Platform natively housed directly within Applied Epic, creating clean and simple workflows that remove the need for redundant data entry throughout the renewal remarketing and new business quoting processes.”





