Applied Systems Announces 2024 Pinnacle Award Winners

Chicago, IL., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today presented its annual Pinnacle Awards at Applied Net® 2024, the company’s flagship industry event, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. As the company’s highest customer honor, the Pinnacle Awards recognize partnerships with Applied Systems and celebrate the innovative use of the company’s technology in driving digital transformation for the recipient’s business and the broader insurance industry.

The 2024 Pinnacle Award winners are Acrisure, Cincinnati Insurance, Emery & Webb Insurance, Groupe Lepelco and Premier Group Insurance. Award recipients are selected based on their embodiment of the spirit of the Pinnacle Award, including innovation in product deployment, the power of partnership, and the ability to deliver tangible business results to their organizations and the insurance industry.

“We are entering the next generation of insurance, where forces like talent, new experiences, data and connectivity are creating all new opportunities,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “We applaud the 2024 Pinnacle Award winners for embracing digital agency and connectivity technologies to take advantage of the opportunities ahead.”

2024 Pinnacle Award Winners

Acrisure

A global fintech leader, Acrisure® empowers millions of ambitious businesses and individuals with the right solutions to grow boldly forward. Bringing cutting-edge technology and top-tier human support together, it connects clients with customized solutions across a range of insurance, reinsurance, payroll, Benefits, cybersecurity, mortgage services – and beyond. In the last 11 years, Acrisure has grown in revenue from $38 million to almost $5 billion and employs over 17,000 colleagues in 21 countries. And this is just the beginning. To learn more, visit Acrisure.com. Applied has been instrumental in Acrisure's transformation from a "house of brands" to a "branded house" and broader business strategies to achieve its goals. Specifically, Acrisure is consolidating its businesses onto the Applied Epic® modern browser platform, collaborating with Applied to improve the process and become the largest adopter of the browser-based solution to date. Leveraging Applied Epic to support both their Benefits and P&C book of business, they benefit from a single view of their book of business to drive better agency performance, reporting, and growth through upselling and cross-selling.

The Cincinnati Insurance Companies

Founded in 1950, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies are headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio, and provides property and casualty insurance through a select group of premier independent agencies. The Cincinnati Insurance Companies are Ivans® power users, employing nearly the full suite of connectivity solutions to drive premium distribution and enhance the agency experience. They are continuously deploying self-service functionalities such as real-time policy and billing inquiry directly in agency management systems and 34 different subscription options for download, giving their agencies a streamlined, digital experience and the ability to service policyholders using only their agency management systems. This continued commitment to innovating their technology stack has elicited positive feedback from The Cincinnati Insurance Companies’ agency partners, helping to grow relationships between the carrier and its partners.

Emery & Webb Insurance

Founded more than 135 years ago, Emery & Webb Insurance is a fifth-generation family-owned insurance agency with six offices and more than 100 employees. In their commercial lines business, Emery & Webb Insurance is an avid user of Tarmika™, the industry’s leading commercial lines quoting tool, to collect data, find in-appetite markets and submit to markets all in one system to create a simpler, more connected commercial lines quoting experience. With a focus on growing their Benefits business, they have implemented Applied Benefits Designer™ and Applied Data Lake to digitize their agency operations. The new integration between Employee Navigator and Applied Epic has allowed Emery & Webb Insurance to fully connect the Digital Roundtrip of Benefits, enabling them to manage each stage of the Benefits lifecycle without ever leaving their management system. This saves countless hours of duplicate data entry and fragmented document management for its brokers and creates an enhanced user experience for end-users. Emery & Webb Insurance has been a true partner with Applied, helping drive enhancements and share their experience with other agencies looking to begin their journey with Applied.

Groupe Lepelco

Serving customers in both personal and commercial lines across Quebec, Groupe Lepelco is an innovative insurance brokerage with Applied Epic at the center of its operations. The brokerage consistently maintains the highest monthly Epic Commercial Quotes transactions, demonstrating its commitment to creating a more connected commercial lines experience in the Canadian market. The brokerage has also been instrumental in various Applied Epic user groups and Applied committees, contributing to the industry's future success.

Premier Group Insurance

Based in Denver, Colorado, Premier Group Insurance is a rapidly advancing insurance brokerage at the forefront of innovation in recruitment, training, education, and carrier engagement. Premier Group Insurance leverages the complete EZLynx® platform across their network of agencies to standardize operations and enhance efficiency. They work closely with the EZLynx team to promote the use of the EZLynx Sales Center™ and provide top-notch technical training, ensuring agents maximize their technology and gain better insight into their sales pipeline. Additionally, Premier Group Insurance plays a pivotal agency-insights role in EZLynx’s product development, participating in quarterly reviews of the EZLynx roadmap and offering feedback to inform product improvements that benefit the industry as a whole.





# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the US.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.