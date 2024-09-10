Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 21, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM) securities between January 8, 2024 to July 25, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On July 25, 2024, after the market closed, DexCom announced its second quarter 2024 financial results, including $1.004 billion revenue, in a press release stating the Company’s “execution did not meet [its] high standards.” The Company also lowered its full year 2024 guidance, expecting between $4 billion and $4.05 billion revenue, due to “certain unique items impacting 2024 seasonality.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $43.85, or 40.7%, to close at $64.00 per share on July 26, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was not truly equipped to execute on its perceived growth potential as it relied far too heavily on its ability to attract new customers while keeping existing distribution channels afloat; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DexCom securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 21, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

