Innovations in Autonomous Driving Systems Q2, 2024 - Technological Foresight & Patent Trends by Region and Industry Leaders

The global volume of AV Computer System hardware is estimated at 21.6 million units in 2024 and is expected to reach 34.5 million units in 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.



Integration of computer hardware is becoming more and more prolific among the new vehicles launched in recent times.



Scope

This report synthesizes data from multiple sources to offer a comprehensive overview of the global autonomous driving systems sector. It encompasses an analysis of the following:

Latest Developments: This section provides information on recent deals and news relevant to the sector, gathered from a wide range of unstructured data sources, which is then analyzed and standardized to provide consumable information.

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis: This section offers an overview of patent filings within the sector, categorizing them by region, country, and leading applicants.

Sector Forecast: This section delivers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including actual volumes from 2019 to 2029 and volume growth projections from 2024 to 2029. Additionally, it presents a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America-emphasizing sector size and identifying regional growth drivers.

Key Companies: Provides an overview of leading component suppliers at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the recent patents of the suppliers. It also provides an overview of patent trends, top patent geographies, total number of patents filed with degree of impact and SWOT Analysis.

Job Analytics: This section presents a comprehensive overview of job listings from prominent firms within the industry. It categorizes these opportunities by country, required experience, occupational trends, and levels of seniority.

Global Advertising Analytics: This section delivers an insightful overview of sector-related advertisements, organizing them by media type and geographic location.

Key Topics Covered



1. Latest Developments

2. Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis

3. Sector Forecast

4. Key Companies

5. Job Analytics

6. Global Ad Analytics

7. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Audi

BMW

ZF Friedrichshafen

Robert Bosch

Magna

