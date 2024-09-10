Netze Homes Creates Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Homes Focused on Wellbeing of People and the Planet

Lewisville, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the whole world deals with the negative effects of climate change, more people are now making environmentally conscious choices, such as reducing their carbon footprints and increasing energy efficiency. This has extended into the housing and real estate sector, with more homebuyers prioritizing eco-friendly homes and sustainable building practices, especially since the construction sector is responsible for 39% of global energy-related carbon emissions.

Texas-based home builder Netze Homes embodies this philosophy, with a mission to combat climate change by drastically reducing the construction industry’s carbon emissions. Its name comes from “net zero”, which is its goal for the industry. Netze Homes was founded in 2021 by its CEO, Najeeb Khan, who is passionate about the environment. An experienced architect, he has designed various buildings, including major airports and hospitals around the world. He saw how the housing industry was wasteful and unsustainable, as well as how house designs were cookie-cutter and uninspired.

Netze Homes uses an innovative Techstruction approach, using digital construction technology to build sustainable recycled steel-frame houses made from old automobiles. By using steel for the house’s frame, it is able to reduce the amount of wood used, which it estimates at around 50 to 80 mature trees for each 2,500 square-foot house. Steel is also 100% recyclable, further contributing to sustainability. House designs and floor plans are created in housein-house by the NZD Studios team, and the digital blueprint is sent to a steel printer, which fabricates the house beam by beam. The components are then assembled at Netze Homes’ factory in Corinth, Texas, before being delivered to the site and built.

The developer is wrapping up the construction of its first community, The Oaks in Corinth. This 3.69-acre community is a green-pocket community with 17 homes that are designed in prairie-style architecture and incorporate contemporary and transitional architectural concepts while championing energy efficiency through Energy Star-rated appliances. Other communities currently in development are The Apollo in Wylie, Ryan Woods in Denton, The Row in McKinney, and The Dawn in Melissa.



Netze Homes offers turnkey pricing on properties, meaning there are no hidden charges when closing deals.

According to Jasmen Gearner, Marketing Director at Netze Homes, the company focuses on smaller, pocket communities, providing a sense of community among residents. The various home designs prioritize wellness, and are designed to allow easy access to fresh air with abundant windows. The steel frames minimize the occurrence of mold and termite infestations, and floating walls allow for ease of cleaning. Furthermore, the walls are untextured to avoid dust and allergens collecting on the textures.

According to Gearner, Netze Homes seeks to disrupt the traditional wood-based way of home buildinghome-building market. While using wood costs less, she says using steel is better for the long term, due to increased resistance to mold, termites, and fire. This increased resilience leads to better home insurance rates, and lower energy costs make it a better long-term investment. As Netze Homes’ steel-based construction becomes more popular, it will license the method out to other builders, further multiplying the environmental benefits.

“Most traditional home builders use wood because it's cheaper,” Gearner says. “By demonstrating why steel-based homes are better for the long term, we aim to set the new standard in home construction, making a positive impact on the sector, which is responsible for 39% of greenhouse gas emissions. We seek to make homes more sustainable while providing designs that prioritize community and wellness of occupants while, leading the charge towards sustainability in the industry.”

Media contact:

Name: Jasmen Gearner

Email: jasmen@netzehomes.com



