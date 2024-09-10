Tim Lamb Group Brokers Sale of Forest City Mazda in London, Ontario to Leavens Automotive Group

Columbus, OH, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 20, 2024 Gordie Gerbrandt, VP of Canada for the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, brokered the sale of Forest City Mazda in London, Ontario, Canada to Leavens Automotive Group. Under its new ownership, the dealership, located at 652 Wharncliffe Road S., London ON N6J 2N4, has changed its name to Leavens Forest City Mazda.

Gerbrandt, has worked with both the seller, Mark Leoppky Owner of FFun Automotive Group and the buyer, Chris Leavens Owner of Leavens Automotive Group on previous deals. Gerbrandt was able to bring the two companies together to help organize and facilitate the sale of the dealership making it a mutually beneficial transaction for both parties.

The sale of Forest City Mazda, allows FFun Automotive Group the ability to keep the locations of their 24 remaining stores centralized to Western Canada and offer Leavens Automotive Group the ability to expand their stores, keeping with automotive brands their staff are knowledgeable about, in London, Canada.

FFun Automotive Group, headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada offers a diverse collection of automotive, recreational, financial, and real estate divisions across Canada. FFun Automotive Group strives for excellence working with a skilled team to provide customers with the products and services they need while serving others by giving back in the communities they surround. “It was a perfect fit pairing Mark and Chris together, as Chris wanted to expand his dealership offerings in the London, Ontario area and Mark wanted to involve someone who focused on the same community outreach efforts as he did.”

Leavens Automotive Group, headquartered in London, Ontario Canada in 1958 has added Leavens Forest City Mazda to their additional store locations in London, Chatham, and Windsor. The stores include Leavens Volkswagen, Leavens Volvo Cars London, Volkswagen Chatham, Leavens Mazda, Leavens Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and Subaru Windsor. With a team of employees fully trained to be brand experts for Volkswagen, Volvo, Subaru, Mazda, and Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram, the addition of the Leavens Forest City Mazda store gives customers the comfort of knowing that the Leavens team will be knowledgeable with the sale and service aspect of their Mazda vehicles. “Gordie found us an opportunity no one else could in our local market. He was attentive to our position and assisted throughout the process,” stated Chris Leavens, Owner of Leaven Automotive Group.

