Ellzey & Associates, PLLC notifies CryptoZoo Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CryptoZoo

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellzey & Associates, PLLC issues the following notice to Zoo Token and CryptoZoo NFT holders of CryptoZoo, Inc.



Shareholders who purchased Zoo Tokens or CryptoZoo NFTS from CryptoZoo during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding potential lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: June 11, 2021 to January 4, 2024.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about CryptoZoo’s operations, including that it would create its namesake game in which to spend Zoo Tokens. CryptoZoo’s owners misrepresented the status of the CryptoZoo game to entice Logan Paul’s loyal online fans and the public into investing into CryptoZoo Products and then failed to ever provide a functional CryptoZoo game to use said CryptoZoo Products, failed to support the CryptoZoo community as promised, and manipulated the initial and resale markets for Zoo Tokens and CZ NFTs.

DEADLINE: November 4, 2024 . Shareholders should not delay in reaching out.

NEXT STEPS FOR ZOO TOKEN OR CRYPTOZOO NFT HOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CryptoZoo during the timeframe listed above, we will reach out to provide you the next steps. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff with the Court is November 4, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

