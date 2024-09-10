Indigenous housing and service providers celebrate Provincial funding for culturally supportive homes

British Columbia: the unceded traditional territory of 200+ distinct First Nations, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indigenous housing providers are celebrating today across BC as the latest recipients of the Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF) are announced.

“There is a growing need for culturally supportive housing both on and off reserve throughout BC,” said Margaret Pfoh, CEO of the Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA). “The IHF allows AHMA members and First Nations to continue the critically important work of providing housing and services for those most in need of a safe place to call home.”

In 2018, BC became the first province in Canada to invest in First Nations’ housing on reserve, which is typically federal jurisdiction. To date, more than 1,500 IHF homes are open or underway throughout BC. The latest selection of 41 projects brings the total number to more than 3,220 new affordable rental homes supported through IHF and operated by Indigenous non-profit housing providers.

“AHMA was the inspiration behind the development of the Indigenous Housing Fund’s unique model,” commented Pfoh. “We are proud of the collaborative work we have done with the Province and BC Housing to establish this support for all Indigenous people in BC, regardless of whether they live on or off reserve.”

“These homes will soon become places of comfort and stability for many Indigenous people throughout B.C. who face a greater need for affordable housing,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “These additional homes are part of our ongoing reconciliation work to ensure that Indigenous people are provided the resources and services to thrive in the community they call home.”

Through the Indigenous Social Housing Management Agreement, operating agreements with off-reserve Indigenous non-profit housing organizations are administered by the Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA). AHMA is the first For Indigenous, By Indigenous housing authority established in Canada and its members manage over 95% of all Indigenous-housing units located off-reserve in BC.

“It is welcome news that 12 AHMA members will receive IHF funding to support their housing projects,” Pfoh added. “Indigenous housing and service providers play an incredibly important role in our society - they strengthen our communities by creating a sense of belonging and well-being for individuals, families, Elders, and youth.

We raise our hands in gratitude for their many decades of community service.”

Quick Facts

In early 2022, AHMA released British Columbia’s first Provincial Urban Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy. Now widely endorsed and recognized as a national baseline, the historic strategy is an integral step forward in claiming and protecting the social, economic, and housing rights of urban Indigenous Peoples. Endorse AHMA’s strategy>

AHMA members with one or more projects selected to proceed with IHF support:

Aboriginal Land Trust Society

Aboriginal Housing Society of Prince George

Aqanttanam Housing Society

Conayt Friendship Society

Dze L Kant Housing Society

Lu’ma Native BCH Housing Society (LNHS)

Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association

Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society

Kekinow Native Housing Society

M'akola Housing Society (MHS)

Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society

Vernon Native Housing Society

Quotes from the event (Margaret Pfoh, AHMA CEO)

“Solutions for Indigenous people must be led by Indigenous people. This isn’t just a principle—it is the foundation of AHMA’s call for true reconciliation.”

“AHMA is deeply honoured by the support of successive governments, leading to today’s transformative announcements. We extend our deepest thanks to this government for making these bold investments. We also acknowledge all of the housing and service providers who applied to the Indigenous Housing Fund and still await the resources to proceed with their plans. We look forward to supporting these AHMA members in being successful recipients of the IHF in the near future.”

“Without a safe place to rest, healthcare, education, employment—all these other vital needs—become impossible. As Grand Chief Doug Kelly once told me, ‘People simply need a place to rest before they can address anything else in their lives.’ Housing is the foundation of everything—it is the cornerstone of reconciliation.”

