Tintina Announces Continuance to British Columbia

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TTS) is pleased to announce that the Company has continued out of the jurisdiction of the Canada Business Corporations Act and into the jurisdiction of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) effective as of September 9, 2024 (the “Continuance“).



The Continuance was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2024 (the “Meeting“). The principal effects of the Continuance are set out in the management information circular for the Meeting dated May 17, 2024 (the “Circular“). Copies of the Circular and charter documents for the Continuance are available on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Tintina

Tintina, a Canadian-based company with over two decades of experience in the junior mining sector, focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of base and precious metals properties in Canada and Chile.

Currently, Tintina holds two properties in Yukon and five in Chile, the latter through its local affiliate, Andean Belt Resources. Tintina’s recent acquisition of a majority stake in Andean Belt Resources signifies a strategic move to enhance its market position and drive value creation.

The common shares of Tintina are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “TTS”.

Tintina Contact:

Tintina Mines Limited

Mr. Jing Peng

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario

M5C 1P1

Phone: (416) 848-9888

Email: jpeng@marrellisupport.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as “proposed”, “will”, “subject to”, “near future”, “in the event”, “would”, “expect”, “prepared to” and other similar words or expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future operational goals and strategies and the potential effects of the Continuance. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that the Company will be able to execute on its intended business plans and strategies; and that the Company will be able to conduct its intended exploration plans on its recently-acquired property.

Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of its recent property acquisition in Chile; risks related to the mining industry generally; other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and any risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.