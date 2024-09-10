On The Border Strengthens its Partnership with No Kid Hungry to help provide 1.5 Million Meals this School Year and Beyond

Dallas, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is teaming up with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. Through June of 2025, On The Border will donate $1 from the sale of each Border Blast kids beverage at participating restaurants nationwide with a goal to raise $150,000. On The Border’s Border Blasts are frozen drinks and come in two kid-friendly flavors of cherry and blue raspberry.

This announcement comes on the heels of On The Border contributing $40,000, equating to 400,000 meals, for the brand’s 40th birthday. The brand recently launched an updated kids menu with more healthy alternatives in addition to kid’s favorite classics.

“On The Border is proud to support No Kid Hungry in their endeavor to end childhood hunger and provide children across the country with the most important school supply, access to healthy meals” says Chris Rockwood, chief operating officer at On The Border. “This program aligns with our brand values as we believe that everyone deserves access to nourishing meals, especially our country’s future generation.”

Throughout the country, as many as 1 in 5 children are facing hunger. As these kids are headed back to school millions will struggle to get three healthy, balanced meals per day needed to thrive in and outside of the classroom. With many hardworking families struggling to get by with the high cost of food and other essentials, No Kid Hungry and On The Border recognize that school meal programs play a massive role in ensuring the nutritional needs of students. This simple solution not only creates a sense of community among schools but also is a healthy, affordable, and convenient way to make sure every student is nourished and ready to learn.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with On The Border,” said Allison Shuffield Managing Director, Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “With the continued support of partners like On The Border, No Kid Hungry is helping children all over the country get the nutritious food they need to succeed.”

This back-to-school season, join No Kid Hungry and On The Border in raising awareness about the importance of meals at school and celebrating the hunger heroes across the country making sure kids have the food they need to grow up healthy and strong.

“Help us make No Kid Hungry a reality,” says Rockwood.

###

About On the Border

Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. On The Border is known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas. With 124 restaurants in the U.S. and internationally, it’s fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

