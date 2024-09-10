NewLake Capital Partners to Present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Conference on September 18-19th

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and CEO, will present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Conference to be held September 18-19, 2024.



Sidoti Small Cap Conference Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Speaker: Anthony Coniglio, President & CEO

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VSHV-WGHQBOYR5pyxDWaZg

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

NewLake@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947