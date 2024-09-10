Worthington Enterprises Begins Modernization Project at Chilton, Wisconsin, Campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: WOR), a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives, has begun a modernization project at its Chilton, Wisconsin, campus where it manufactures Bernzomatic® and Mag-Torch® hand torches and fuel cylinders. A new 58,000-square-foot building and equipment will increase automation and production efficiencies, help ensure continued product quality and safety performance and allow for future expansion.



Andy Rose, president and chief executive officer, Worthington Enterprises, said, “This is an investment in U.S. manufacturing, Chilton, our employees and our Company’s future. Consumers and professionals around the world trust the brands made here because of the quality products they represent. Each product reflects the hard work, reliability and commitment to excellence of every employee involved in the production process.”

Worthington Enterprises is the only U.S. manufacturer of hand torches and small format propane and propylene cylinders, which are used worldwide in homes, businesses and outdoors and relied on for construction, fixing, making, creating and when natural disasters strike. In 2023, cylinders made in Chilton reached customers and retailers in more than 40 countries.

Keller, Inc. of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, is the general contractor for the project. The building is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2025 with the facility fully operational in 2026.

Thomas Reinl, mayor, City of Chilton, commented, “Worthington has been a valued partner for 20 years as an engaged employer, active supporter of other local businesses and contributor to meaningful community causes. We are excited that the Company is investing here, which we believe is a testament to our citizens and the quality of life in our region.”

Worthington Enterprises acquired the Chilton operations in 2004. The facility itself opened in 1959. The Company employs nearly 300 people across three shifts in the 365,500-square-foot Chilton location. Individuals interested in local career opportunities can view current openings by visiting https://www.worthingtonenterprises.com/careers .

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates with two primary business segments—Building Products and Consumer Products. The Building Products segment includes cooking, heating, cooling and water solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Product brands within the Worthington Enterprises portfolio include Balloon Time®, Bernzomatic®, Coleman®, CoMet®, Garden-Weasel®, General®, HALO™, Hawkeye™, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, NEXI™, Pactool International®, PowerCore™, Well-X-Trol® and XLite™, among others. The Company also serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem via a joint venture focused on on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises and its joint ventures employ approximately 6,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and The Worthington Companies Foundation , participates actively in workforce development programs and reports annually on its corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts . For more information, visit worthingtonenterprises.com .

