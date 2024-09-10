CooperCompanies Recognized as a Best Workplace for Innovators

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) announced today that the company has been recognized as a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company—a leading business media brand with an editorial focus on innovation—for creating a culture of employee development and belonging that inspires innovation and the development of new products and advocacy initiatives that aim to improve standard-of-care. This prestigious award recognizes organizations from around the world and across a variety of industries that demonstrate a commitment to encouraging and developing innovation at all levels.



“Our work matters to us; you can see it in our culture and everything we do,” said Al White, President and CEO of CooperCompanies. “We’re making significant investments in ourselves and in our people, driving innovation across Cooper that is ultimately improving patient outcomes. I’m incredibly proud of this accolade—our work improving lives around the world is something to celebrate!”

In addition to being recognized as a Best Workplace for Innovators, CooperCompanies was also included on the 2024 Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces in North America list and achieved a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index earlier this year.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

