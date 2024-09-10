Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Set to Expand at 6.2% CAGR and Hitting USD 10.8 Billion by 2034 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market (医薬品包装装置市場) was projected to attain US$ 5.6 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to garner a 6.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is likely to attain US$ 10.8 billion .

The packaging used for pharmaceuticals aids in product identification. It also guards against deterioration, fracture, and leaking of a product's contents. Various packaging materials such as glass, plastics, rubbers, paper/cardboard, and metals are used in pharmaceutical packaging.

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment is available in a variety of machine types, including strip packing machines, blister packing machines, cartoning machines, ampoule filling machines, liquid filling machines, syringe filling machines, automatic labeling/gumming/stickering machines, and pharmaceutical printing machines.

Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market.html





Key Findings of Market Report

Pharmaceutical filling machines serve a critical function in the pharmaceutical industry. Once medications have been developed, the next stage is packaging them. Products are shielded from physical harm by it.

Additionally, pharmaceutical packaging increases the appeal and helps identify the product. It may enhance a patient's adherence to medication.

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is anticipated to rise in the near future due to research and development in packaging for improved outcomes.

Pharmaceutical firms aim to lower expenses and increase productivity in their production and packaging processes. Due to the rising demand for packaging products, suppliers in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment sector are being forced to make investments in research and development and creative marketing techniques.

Market Trends for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment

The need for safe packaging is growing as a result of an increase in counterfeiting. One of the biggest issues facing the pharmaceutical supply chain is pharmaceutical product counterfeiting.

It endangers the lives of patients and results in billions of dollars in lost income. As of 2016, the value of all counterfeit pharmaceuticals trafficked globally was EUR 4.03 billion, according to the study "Trade in Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products".

To combat counterfeit goods, governments everywhere are enacting strict laws pertaining to pharmaceutical packaging. The use of anti-counterfeiting technology is anticipated to present suppliers with profitable prospects in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.

Global Market for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment: Regional Outlook

In 2023, North America held the greatest share. The region's market dynamics are being driven by the existence of numerous and different drug-producing enterprises, as well as the implementation of strict regulations aimed at ensuring the greatest security of pharmaceutical packaging.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States keeps an eye on manufacturers' adherence to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) in order to guarantee the quality of pharmaceutical goods.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Products that enable tamper-evident packaging are being offered by manufacturers of pharmaceutical packaging equipment. Products are protected from tampering before they are delivered to customers via tamper-evident packaging. The following companies are well-known participants in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market:

Korber AG

Mgt S.r.l.

IMA S.P.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

MULTIVAC Group

Bausch+Ströbel SE + Co. KG

OPTIMA

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Uhlmann Group

Tecnicam S.r.l.

Romaco Group

Key developments by the players in this market are:

Körber AG purchased the majority of Rondo-Pak LLC, a US-based printing and packaging firm, in February 2024. Körber is increasing the range of packaging solutions it offers to the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.

purchased the majority of Rondo-Pak LLC, a US-based printing and packaging firm, in February 2024. Körber is increasing the range of packaging solutions it offers to the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. At the trade show Compamed 2023 in November 2023, MULTIVAC showcased a range of integrated solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Among the goods was the R 3 thermoforming packaging machine, a brand-new type that offers a great price/performance ratio along with secure medical product packaging.

Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=6373<ype=S

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Solid Packaging Equipment

Tablet Packaging Equipment

Capsule Packaging Equipment

Powder Packaging Equipment

Semi-solid Packaging Equipment

Ointment Packaging Equipment

Cream Packaging Equipment

Liquid Packaging Equipment

Eye/Ear Drop Packaging Equipment

Aerosol Packaging Equipment

Syrup Packaging Equipment

By Package Type

Primary Packaging Equipment

Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

Bottle Filling and Capping Equipment

Blister Packaging Equipment

Soft Tube Filling and Sealing Equipment

Sachet Packaging Equipment

Others

Secondary Packaging Equipment

Cartoning Equipment

Case Packaging Equipment

Wrapping Equipment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

