Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Size To Worth USD 56.9 Billion by 2033 | CAGR of 5.7%

New York, United States , Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Size is to Grow from USD 32.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 56.9 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the projected period.





The term "microbial fermentation technology" refers to the biological conversion of elements using microorganisms such as bacteria, yeast, or fungi to produce usable products. Fermentation is a type of biology that occurs in a controlled environment where bacteria, yeast, or other microbes break down sugar or other compounds to produce valuable products such as biofuels, enzymes, pharmaceuticals, and food. Biofuel production will require enzymes, which are chemical catalysts. Fermentation is most commonly used in the food industry, where it is essential for increasing the production of yogurt, beer, and bread. Microbial infections (bacterial and fungal) are a serious problem in respiratory, urinary, surgical, gastrointestinal, and bloodstream infections, which range from mild to severe. The prevalence of infectious diseases has contributed significantly to the spread of antimicrobial products such as antibiotics and vaccines to treat infections, resulting in global market growth. Microorganisms such as Salmonella and Mycobacterium bovis BCG are used in vaccine production, and after fermentation, they become easier to cultivate. The market for microbial fermentation technology is expected to grow in tandem with rising antibiotic demand and the development of new, high-efficiency drugs. However, the high costs of equipment, raw materials, and processing, combined with limited funding and expertise, stymie fermentation market growth, particularly in developing countries.

Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Antibiotics, Probiotics Supplements, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Biosimilars, Vaccines, Enzymes, Small Molecules, and Others), By End-user (Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), CMOs & CDMOs, and Academic & Research Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The antibiotics segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the global microbial fermentation technology market during the projected period.

Based on the application, the global microbial fermentation technology market is divided into antibiotics, probiotics supplements, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, vaccines, enzymes, small molecules, and others. Among these, the antibiotics segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the membrane separation technology market during the projected period. The segment's strong authority is a direct result of the high Patrick, listed as a pro, during a period of increased microbial metabolite research, and the introduction of antibiotics into the market. It wants to know that antibiotics are produced by a living organism through a fermentation process.

The CMOs & CDMOs segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end user, the global microbial fermentation technology market is categorized into bio-pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), CMOs & CDMOs, and academic & research institutes. Among these, the CMOs & CDMOs segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the projected timeframe. CMOs and CDMOs are quickly becoming the preferred option for biotherapeutics manufacturers, as the majority of bioprocess innovation is accomplished by smaller firms with limited capacity, trained professionals, and product commercialization resources. A constantly expanding clinical pipeline of biologics is also expected to help drive the segment's growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global microbial fermentation technology market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global microbial fermentation technology market over the forecast period. This is because Asia Pacific countries have been recognized as a center for biopharmaceutical outsourcing. Asia Pacific companies, both domestic and international, are expected to construct roughly half of the world's new bioprocessing plants.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global microbial fermentation technology market during the projected period. This is due to companies' increased involvement in biologics research and product development, as well as the presence of numerous contract development organizations in the region. A strong regulatory framework is another important factor influencing the North American market. The US FDA is working to improve guidelines for biopharmaceutical product promotion, development, approval, and legal practice.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global microbial fermentation technology market are BIOZEEN, TerraVia Holdings, Inc., Novozymes A/S, Lonza, Koninklijke DSM NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danone, BioVectra Inc., Biocon Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Amyris, Vivici, Biocatalysts, Bluestem Biosciences, Zero Acre Farms, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Planted, a Swiss plant-based meat startup, invested millions of dollars in fermentation capabilities, creating 30 new jobs at its manufacturing plant in Kemptthal, Switzerland, as it ramps up production of its latest product, a plant-based beef fillet steak.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global microbial fermentation technology market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market, By Application

Antibiotics

Probiotics Supplements

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Biosimilars

Vaccines

Enzymes

Small Molecules

Others

Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market, By End-user

Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

CMOs & CDMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



