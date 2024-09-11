CROWDSTRIKE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. - CRWD

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 30, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: CRWD), if they purchased the Company’s Class A shares between November 29, 2023 and July 29, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of CrowdStrike and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-crwd/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 30, 2024.

About the Lawsuit

CrowdStrike and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 19, 2024, an update pushed by the Company caused global outages for millions of users of Microsoft Windows devices, including financial institutions, airlines, government entities, and corporations, and left users vulnerable to potential hacking threats. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike shares fell $38.09 or 11% to close at $304.96 on July 19, 2024. Then, on July 22, 2024, it was revealed that Congress had called on CEO George Kurtz to testify regarding the catastrophe, and the Company’s stock rating was downgraded by analysts. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike shares fell $41.05 or 13.5% to close at $263.91 on July 22, 2024. Then, on July 29, 2024, news outlets reported that Delta Air Lines had retained noted attorney David Boies to seek damages from the Company following the outages. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike shares fell $25.16 or 10% to close at $233.65 on July 30, 2024.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement Association v. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., et al., 24-cv-00857.

