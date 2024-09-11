Bioversys Announces Strategic Investment From GIBF2 and Launch of BV100 Clinical Program in China

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GIBF2 to invest US$ 6m in BioVersys

BV100 Phase 1 study in China expected to start in 1H 2025 in preparation for a global Phase 3 registrational study

BioVersys AG, a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria, announced today the strategic investment by investment firm Guangzhou Sino-Israel Bio-Industry Investment Fund 2 LLP (GIBF) of US$ 6m (approximately CHF 5.17m).

The investment aligns with BioVersys’ strategic decision to expand the clinical development of its lead asset BV100 in China, to address a large unmet medical need affecting a very large patient population and offering a significant market opportunity. Infections by Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) have become a major issue in China, with an increase in the resistance rate from 32-41% in 2005 to over 75% in 2018, associated with high mortality rates in ICUs. GIBF’s support for clinical trials and its extensive network in China are expected to facilitate and accelerate the clinical development of BV100.

Onboarding China to BioVersys’ planned global Phase 3 clinical trial first requires a small Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers to confirm the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of BV100 in the Chinese population. This Phase 1 is on track to be initiated by early 2025 and will be followed by the onboarding of Chinese patients into the planned global Phase 3 registrational study.

Dr. Marc Gitzinger, Chief Executive Officer and founder of BioVersys: "We are very pleased to announce this new strategic partnership with the highly regarded investment firm GIBF, which will serve to further expedite the clinical development of our lead asset BV100 in China. We have long recognized the huge potential of the market there, and with BV100 having already demonstrated significant potential to become an essential anti-infective treatment, we look forward to getting our clinical evaluation in China underway and to bringing BV100 to patients in need as soon as possible both in China and other markets."

Dr. Shuki Gleitman, Founding Partner and Chairman of the Guangzhou-Israel Biotechnology Fund: "GIBF’s core focus on healthcare has allowed the firm to raise US$ 400 million since its creation in 2016 and to invest in projects which we believe will make a significant impact on the Chinese healthcare system. Resistance to antibiotics has become a leading cause of death and BV100 has started generating impressive clinical data, which we believe will make it a key asset in the treatment armamentarium of hospitals in China and around the world. We look forward to supporting BioVersys in its efforts to develop innovative anti-infective treatments in China."

About the Guangzhou-Israel Biotechnology Fund

With years of life sciences expertise, private equity investment experience, local knowledge based on over a decade of activity in China, and numerous foreign companies already established in China, GIBF serves as an invaluable strategic investor and partner in China with a proven ability and track record of supporting multi-center clinical trials in top-tier Chinese hospitals, providing the resources and networks for securing successful NMPA submissions, commercializing products and developing manufacturing capacity to satisfy both local and global demand.

For further information please visit https://gibf-bio.com/en

About BioVersys

BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (“MDR”) bacteria. Derived from the company’s two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company’s most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 2), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2a, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland.

