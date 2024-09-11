Changes in the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS subsidiary

Nordic Fibreboard AS subsidiary Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ elected Alo Nõmmik as a new Member of the Board, whose powers began on September 3, 2024.

Alo Nõmmik joined the Trigon Capital group in May 2024 as the Head of Real Estate Development.

Previously, Alo Nõmmik worked as the CEO of Kaamos Ehitus OÜ and as the construction and real estate director of AS Restor.

Alo has graduated from Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) with a degree in construction engineering and has been involved in real estate development and construction since 1993, both in Estonia and abroad.

Nordic Fibrebard AS recalled Enel Äkke from the board, his mandate ends on September 30, 2024.

Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ is a subsidiary of Nordic Fibreboard AS, which owns and manages real estate at Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu.







