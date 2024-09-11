Indonesia Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2024: Market to Witness Investments of $1.04 Billion by 2029 - Coverage of 79 existing and 21 Upcoming 3rd Party Data Centers

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 362 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 19.28%

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Indonesia data center colocation market, providing insights into both demand and supply dynamics. It includes market size metrics such as utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks, with a detailed breakdown of Core & Shell versus Installed versus Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with occupancy percentages. The report assesses colocation investments concerning core & shell area, power, and rack usage in Indonesia, offering predictions on industry size and growth trends during the forecast period.





The increasing data generation and the growing usage of digital platforms and solutions have fueled the growth of Indonesia's big data and IoT technology. Digitalization is growing rapidly in the Indonesian market, aided by government support. The government is taking several initiatives for the digital transformation of the country.

It includes an in-depth study of the existing data center industry landscape in Indonesia and forecasts future colocation demand across various industries. The report also evaluates the region's sustainability status, current and future cloud operations, and provides snapshots of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services.

Additionally, the report covers a detailed snapshot of 79 existing and 21 upcoming third-party data center facilities across 17+ locations in Indonesia, comparing white floor area and IT load capacity between existing and upcoming facilities. It provides revenue forecasts for the colocation market from 2023 to 2029, including retail and wholesale colocation revenue and pricing trends.

Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive landscape by examining the market share of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue, along with a vendor landscape analysis for existing and upcoming colocation operators, considering their data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and locations.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Indonesia?

What factors are driving the Indonesia data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Indonesia by 2029?

Who are the new entrants in the Indonesian data center industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $362 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1042.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Indonesia



Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market by IT Power Capacity

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Indonesia

Sustainability Status in Indonesia

Submarine Cables & Cloud Connectivity

Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Indonesia

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

NTT DATA

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telkom Indonesia

Princeton Digital Group

Edge Centres

DCI Indonesia

Indokeppel Data Centres

Bitera Data Center

Digital Edge

IDC Indonesia

Pure Data Centers

Biznet

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta

Metta DC

Other Companies

New Operators

AtriaDC

BDx

BW Digital

EdgeConneX

Edgenex

Equinix

Gaw Capital

K2 Data Centers

Minoro Energei

Neutra DC

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

