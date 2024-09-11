Indonesia Construction Industry Databook 2024-2028: Growth in Housing Demand, Shift Towards Vertical Housing and Major Infrastructure Projects Drive Growth with a 5.7% CAGR Forecast During 2024-2028

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, Indonesia's construction industry is poised for significant growth. A CAGR of 5.7% is projected during 2024-2028, with the Indonesia's construction output expected to reach IDR 2,775,195.3 billion by 2028, indicating substantial growth potential.



The construction industry in Indonesia is positioned for robust growth, driven by government investment, urbanization, and a focus on sustainability. While challenges such as labour shortages and rising material costs remain, the overall outlook is positive. By aligning strategies with government initiatives and market trends, stakeholders can successfully navigate the evolving landscape of Indonesia's construction industry.



The construction industry in Indonesia is entering a pivotal phase characterized by robust growth driven by government initiatives, urbanization, and foreign investment.



Residential Construction: Meeting Urban Demand

Growth in Housing Demand: The residential construction sector is poised for significant growth, supported by the government's housing stimulus measures, including reintroducing VAT incentives for properties priced up to IDR 5 billion. This initiative is expected to drive demand for affordable housing, particularly in urban areas.

Shift Towards Vertical Housing: As urbanization continues, there is a notable shift towards high-rise apartments and vertical housing solutions, especially in major cities like Jakarta. This trend is driven by land scarcity and increasing population density, prompting developers to focus on multi-family housing projects.

Commercial Construction: Adapting to Market Needs

Investment in Retail and Office Spaces: The commercial construction sector is witnessing a resurgence, with increased investments in retail spaces, office buildings, and mixed-use developments. The recovery of consumer spending post-pandemic is driving demand for new shopping centers and commercial facilities.

Emergence of Green Commercial Buildings: There is a growing emphasis on sustainable commercial buildings, with developers increasingly adopting green building certifications. This trend responds to regulatory pressures and consumer demand for environmentally friendly spaces.

Institutional Construction: Enhancing Public Services

Increased Spending on Education and Healthcare: The institutional construction sector benefits from heightened government spending on educational and healthcare facilities. This investment aims to improve public services and address the needs of a growing population, with significant projects planned for schools and hospitals across the country.

Focus on Disaster Resilience: Given Indonesia's vulnerability to natural disasters, there is a strong emphasis on building resilient infrastructure. New institutional projects are increasingly incorporating disaster-resistant designs to enhance safety and sustainability in public facilities.

Industrial Construction: Supporting Economic Growth

Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities: The industrial construction sector is experiencing growth driven by increased demand for manufacturing and logistics facilities. The government's focus on enhancing local production capabilities and reducing reliance on imports fuels investments in this area.

Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure: Significant investments are being made in renewable energy projects, particularly solar and wind energy. The state utility company PLN has announced plans to invest IDR 2.6 quadrillion (approximately USD 172 billion) to construct renewable power capacity, which will require extensive industrial construction efforts.

Infrastructure Construction: Building for the Future

Major Infrastructure Projects Underway: Infrastructure construction remains a cornerstone of Indonesia's development strategy. Major projects such as the new capital city, Nusantara, are expected to cost around USD 32 billion and are projected for completion by 2045. This ambitious project aims to alleviate congestion in Jakarta and promote economic growth in other regions.

Focus on Transportation and Connectivity: The government prioritizes transportation infrastructure, including roads, railways, and ports, to improve connectivity across the archipelago. Enhanced transportation networks support trade and economic activities, particularly in remote areas.

The government prioritizes transportation infrastructure, including roads, railways, and ports, to improve connectivity across the archipelago. Enhanced transportation networks support trade and economic activities, particularly in remote areas. Government Investment in Infrastructure: In 2024, the Indonesian government has allocated over IDR 423 trillion for infrastructure development, a significant increase from previous years. This investment aims to enhance connectivity and support economic growth, particularly in underdeveloped regions. In 2023 alone, the government spent nearly USD 30 billion on infrastructure projects, underscoring its commitment to improving national infrastructure.

Focus on Sustainable Development: The government increasingly prioritizes sustainable construction practices, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to renewable energy sources. By 2030, Indonesia plans to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix from 12% to 40%, necessitating substantial investments in construction related to renewable energy projects.

This market intelligence report offers a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in Indonesia, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and Number of Units: This report provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in Indonesia's building and infrastructure construction industry.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the residential construction market, covering various types of construction, development stages, price points, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume, and number of units, offering a comprehensive view of this sector.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal & material processing buildings, and chemical & pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants and educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: This report provides growth dynamics and market analysis for three key sections: marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.

City Level Analysis: Provides outlook of the top 10 cities in Indonesia by construction value.

The Construction Cost Structure Analysis module in this report provides a detailed outlook on construction costs by construction value, such as material, labor, equipment, and others. At a granular level, it offers a comprehensive material cost analysis by type of materials and labor cost by type of work, ensuring stakeholders deeply understand the cost structure.

