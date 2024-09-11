Global Ascension Studios Announces Production of Groundbreaking Documentary: "The Man You Don’t Know"





HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ascension Studios is thrilled to announce that it is in production on a powerful and revealing documentary titled "The Man You Don’t Know." This film, set for release before the 2024 election, promises to showcase compelling and unprecedented sides of President Donald J. Trump that have not been portrayed or seen until now.



The documentary will feature exclusive insights and testimonies from key members of the Trump family, including Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and President Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump. Through their unique perspectives, along with those of President Trump's longtime friends in business and entertainment, such as Hulk Hogan, Kyle Forgeard of the NELK Boys, and political figures and everyday Americans who have benefited from President Trump’s impromptu acts of kindness and generosity, viewers will gain an intimate understanding of the man behind the headlines and public persona.





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

"The Man You Don’t Know" aims to present a multifaceted portrait of President Trump, highlighting his achievements as a highly decorated scholar, a world-class businessman, a man of faith, a devoted patriot, a loving family man, and a generous individual who has touched many lives. This documentary seeks to provide a deeper and more nuanced view of Donald J. Trump, counterbalancing the often one-dimensional portrayals seen in the media.

"We are honored to have the participation of President Trump's family members in this significant project," said Joshua Macciello, CEO of Global Ascension Studios. "Their contributions will help paint a comprehensive and authentic picture of President Trump, revealing aspects of his life and character that the public has yet to see." "Working on this documentary I have learned so many insightful personal stories of who this man truly is,” says Arthur Sarkissian, Head of Production of Global Ascension Studios.

The film's release is strategically timed to precede the 2024 election, offering valuable context and insight into one of the most influential figures in contemporary American history.

About Global Ascension Studios:

Global Ascension Studios is a premier production company dedicated to creating thought-provoking and impactful films. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for storytelling, Global Ascension Studios strives to produce content that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Media Contact:

Ophelia Soumekh

Head of Public Relations

Global Ascension Studios

Ophelia.soumekh@globalascensionstudios.com

818-726 6761

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0a80388-7f4d-4e7f-b78e-65b34092ec84