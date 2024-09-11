Coherent Expands Optical Communications Test Portfolio with New WaveShaper and WaveMaker Instruments

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced new additions to its optical communications test portfolio with the launch of new high-port-count instruments in the WaveShaper family and enhanced offerings in the WaveMaker family. These new products include the WaveShaper® 32000B and 32002B reconfigurable optical processors, now available in Super-C and Super-C plus Super-L band configurations, and the WaveMaker® 500A programmable optical spectrum generator designed specifically for Super-C band applications.



The WaveShaper 32000B and 32002B stand out in the industry as the only optical filters offering full programmability of attenuation and phase across the spectrum, with a high port count of 1x31. Configurable by software commands, these instruments support a wide range of configurations, including 4x28, 8x24, 12x20, and 16x16. The 32002B further integrates two optical engines, providing the functionality of two WaveShaper units in one chassis. With full coverage of up to 12.5 THz, these units are set to redefine the capabilities of optical research and production environments.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Advanced Optical Systems

The introduction of these new instruments comes at a crucial time as the optical networking industry shifts toward meshed network topologies and demand intensifies for reconfigurable optical elements. Researchers and developers can now explore more complex optical networking scenarios, supported by the extended frequency range offered by these new instruments. Additionally, the WaveMaker 500A enhances transceiver and amplifier testing with a programmable optical noise spectrum across the Super-C band, delivering over 20 dBm of optical output power.

The Most Advanced Instruments in Optical Communications Testing

The WaveShaper 32000B and 32002B are the first instruments in the market to provide advanced programmability and port configuration options that push the limits of what is possible in optical communications testing, enabling researchers and manufacturers to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape of optical networking. The WaveMaker 500A, with its ability to emulate 120 DWDM channels, is another testament to the Coherent commitment to innovation.

Comprehensive Solutions for Optical Communications Research

In addition to their unparalleled performance, all of the new instruments include an application programming interface (API) for seamless automation and remote control, ensuring smooth integration into existing test setups. The WaveShaper and WaveMaker families widely utilized in optical communications research labs around the world continue to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

Availability

The WaveShaper 32000B and 32002B are now available for order, with shipments beginning in November 2024. The WaveMaker 500A is currently available and shipping to customers.

For more information on Coherent optical communications instruments, visit coherent.com/networking/wavelength-management.

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

