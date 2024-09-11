SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating SHLS, VRCA, IRTC and NSSC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc., Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., and Napco Security Technologies, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.



Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Shoals Technologies regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) Accused of Misleading Investors

On September 3, 2024, Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) Accused of Misleading Investors

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Accused of Misleading Investors

