Healthcare Building Technologies and Services Market Research 2024: Providing Solutions to Enhance Hospital Customer Experience is Key to Competitive Differentiation

This analysis aims to identify and present important trends in the healthcare industry as an end-user vertical for participants in the building industry and their impact on different segments of the building industry. The healthcare vertical is largely defined as public and private hospitals, aged care facilities, and small- and medium-sized facilities intended to preserve mental and physical health by preventing or treating illnesses through services offered by health professionals.
The publisher identified two-pronged challenges that hospitals face, namely pain points in hospital business operations and hospital facilities. The top challenge under hospital business operations is overcrowding in hospitals, and the top challenge identified under hospital facilities is operating costs. Challenges from both sides can be inter-related and addressed collectively with the adoption of advanced building technologies.
The top technologies identified include the Internet of Things and robotics, while key solutions come in the form of facility retrofit and technology adoption. This analysis also presents five top growth opportunities that are beneficial for the advancement of industry participants in both buildings and healthcare.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Technology Advisory for Hospitals
- Partnership with Healthcare Industry Stakeholders
- Upgrading Hospital Digital Networks
- Sustainability Planning for Hospitals
- Secured Hospital Automation and Controls
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Technologies and Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Key Findings
- Top Challenges for the Healthcare Vertical
- Top Technologies and Solutions for Challenges in the Healthcare Vertical
- Top Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Top 3 Strategic Imperatives - Disruptive Technologies
- Top 3 Strategic Imperatives - Transformative Megatrend
- Top 3 Strategic Imperatives - Innovative Business Models
Healthcare Vertical - General Indicators
- Hospital Revenue
- Number of Hospitals and Hospital Beds
- Healthcare IoT
- Medical Service Robotics
Healthcare Vertical - Overall End User Perspective
- Overall Global Hospital Evolution
- Two-pronged Challenges
- Challenges for Hospitals
- Solutions to Challenges in Hospitals
- Technology in Hospitals - End-user Perspectives on Their Importance
- Technology in Hospitals - End-user Perspectives on Benefits
- Technology and Application Focus in Hospitals
- Opportunities to Address Unmet Needs
- Overall Recommendation
Healthcare Vertical - End-User Perspective by Building Industry Segments
- Smart Building Management - Revenue Metrics
- Smart Building Management - Perspective on BEMS
- Smart Building Management - Perspective on BAS
- Smart Building Management - Perspective on Workplace Analytics
- Critical Building Equipment - Revenue Metrics
- Critical Building Equipment - Perspective on HVAC
- Critical Building Equipment - Perspective on LVSG and Fire Safety
- Lighting - Revenue Metrics
- Lighting - Perspective on All Lighting
- Construction Management and FM - Revenue Metrics
- Construction Management - Perspective on BIM and Digital Twin
- FM - Perspective on All FM
Appendix
- Definitions
- Case Study - Self-adaptive Hospital Solutions: Siemens
- Case Study - Hospital Workflow Solutions: Artisight
- Case Study - Smart HVAC System in Hospitals: ABB
