Emerging and Futuristic Materials for Barrier Coatings Industry Research 2024-2029: Renewable and Biodegradable Barrier Solutions are Gaining Traction to Enhance Sustainability and Consumer Appeal

The research offers a snapshot of emerging and futuristic materials for barrier coatings and highlights their potential uses.
The packaging industry is developing next-generation barrier coatings to meet the evolving needs of market applications, product and consumer safety procedures, and compliance regulations. The emergence of new materials leads to innovations in technology and the development of new barrier coatings.
This study illustrates the conventional barrier materials in use, the emerging materials necessary for manufacturers to develop advanced barrier coatings, and the growth factors and restraints that impact the adoption of such materials and their geographical imperatives. It covers different barrier materials with technical properties that serve the packaging needs of diverse application sectors, especially the food industry.
The research encompasses the technology ecosystem, covering recent innovations and stakeholder activities in the R&D and commercialization of barrier coating materials. It highlights the growth opportunities in the packaging landscape for barrier coating material developers.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Recycling Strategies for Sustainable Coatings
- Eco-Friendly Coatings to Protect Packaged Content and Food
- Smart Barrier Coatings That Respond to Changes in the Environment
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Emerging Innovations in Barrier Coatings for the Packaging Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Research Segmentation
Growth Generator
- Introduction to Barrier Coatings
- Common Application and Curing Techniques for Barrier Coatings
- Increased Consumer Awareness and Plastic Ban Regulations Create Excellent Opportunities for Environmentally Responsible Packaging
- Barrier Coatings Play a Crucial Role in Enhancing Product Performance and Safety
- Materials Used in Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Types of Packaging
- Regulations Aim to Improve the Sustainability of the Packaging Industry by Phasing Out Unnecessary and Problematic Plastic
- Legislative Levers Are Helping Countries Achieve Circular Economy Goals with Effective Action Plans on Plastic Packaging
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Gas Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Overview of Gas Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Traditional Gas Barrier Materials the Packaging Industry Uses
- Gas Barrier Coatings are Vital for Preserving Product Freshness and Quality
- Comparative Assessment of the Properties of Established Materials used in Gas Barrier Coatings
- Stakeholder Efforts to Advance the Applications of Emerging Materials in Gas Barrier Coatings
- Key Stakeholders Active in Gas Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Universities Developing Gas Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Collaborations and Partnerships among Stakeholders
- Patent-filing Activity from 2019 to 2024*: Gas Barrier Coatings/ Materials in the Packaging Industry
Moisture Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Overview of Moisture Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Traditional Moisture Barrier Materials the Packaging Industry Uses
- Moisture Barrier Coatings Play a Crucial Role in Shielding and Maintaining Product Integrity
- Comparative Assessment of the Properties of Established Materials used in Moisture Barrier Coatings
- Stakeholder Efforts to Advance the Applications of Emerging Materials in Moisture Barrier Coatings
- Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Moisture Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Universities Developing Moisture Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Collaborations and Partnerships among Stakeholders
- Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2024*: Moisture Barrier Coatings/Materials in the Packaging Industry
Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Overview of Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Traditional Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Materials the Packaging Industry Uses
- Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings Ensure Necessary Substrate Protection to Maintain Package Integrity
- Comparative Assessment of the Properties of Established Materials used in Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings
- Stakeholder Efforts to Advance the Applications of Emerging Materials in Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings
- Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Collaborations and Partnerships among Stakeholders
- Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2024*: Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings and Materials in the Packaging Industry
UV/Light and Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Overview of UV/Light Barrier Coatings and Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Traditional UV/Light Barrier and Antimicrobial Barrier Materials the Packaging Industry Uses
- UV/Light Barrier Coatings Protect Light-sensitive Products While Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings Ensure Product Safety and Hygiene
- Stakeholder Efforts to Advance the Applications of Emerging Materials in UV/Light Barrier Coatings
- Stakeholder Efforts to Advance the Applications of Emerging Materials in Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings
- Key Stakeholders Active in Developing UV/Light Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Universities Developing Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings for Packaging
- Collaborations and Partnerships among Stakeholders
- Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2024*: UV/Light Barrier Coatings and Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings in the Packaging Industry
Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Take the Next Step
