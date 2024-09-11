Emerging and Futuristic Materials for Barrier Coatings Industry Research 2024-2029: Renewable and Biodegradable Barrier Solutions are Gaining Traction to Enhance Sustainability and Consumer Appeal

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Innovations in Barrier Coatings for Packaging, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research offers a snapshot of emerging and futuristic materials for barrier coatings and highlights their potential uses.

The packaging industry is developing next-generation barrier coatings to meet the evolving needs of market applications, product and consumer safety procedures, and compliance regulations. The emergence of new materials leads to innovations in technology and the development of new barrier coatings.



This study illustrates the conventional barrier materials in use, the emerging materials necessary for manufacturers to develop advanced barrier coatings, and the growth factors and restraints that impact the adoption of such materials and their geographical imperatives. It covers different barrier materials with technical properties that serve the packaging needs of diverse application sectors, especially the food industry.



The research encompasses the technology ecosystem, covering recent innovations and stakeholder activities in the R&D and commercialization of barrier coating materials. It highlights the growth opportunities in the packaging landscape for barrier coating material developers.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Recycling Strategies for Sustainable Coatings

Eco-Friendly Coatings to Protect Packaged Content and Food

Smart Barrier Coatings That Respond to Changes in the Environment

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Emerging Innovations in Barrier Coatings for the Packaging Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Research Segmentation

Growth Generator

Introduction to Barrier Coatings

Common Application and Curing Techniques for Barrier Coatings

Increased Consumer Awareness and Plastic Ban Regulations Create Excellent Opportunities for Environmentally Responsible Packaging

Barrier Coatings Play a Crucial Role in Enhancing Product Performance and Safety

Materials Used in Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Types of Packaging

Regulations Aim to Improve the Sustainability of the Packaging Industry by Phasing Out Unnecessary and Problematic Plastic

Legislative Levers Are Helping Countries Achieve Circular Economy Goals with Effective Action Plans on Plastic Packaging

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Gas Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Overview of Gas Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Traditional Gas Barrier Materials the Packaging Industry Uses

Gas Barrier Coatings are Vital for Preserving Product Freshness and Quality

Comparative Assessment of the Properties of Established Materials used in Gas Barrier Coatings

Stakeholder Efforts to Advance the Applications of Emerging Materials in Gas Barrier Coatings

Key Stakeholders Active in Gas Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Universities Developing Gas Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Collaborations and Partnerships among Stakeholders

Patent-filing Activity from 2019 to 2024*: Gas Barrier Coatings/ Materials in the Packaging Industry

Moisture Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Overview of Moisture Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Traditional Moisture Barrier Materials the Packaging Industry Uses

Moisture Barrier Coatings Play a Crucial Role in Shielding and Maintaining Product Integrity

Comparative Assessment of the Properties of Established Materials used in Moisture Barrier Coatings

Stakeholder Efforts to Advance the Applications of Emerging Materials in Moisture Barrier Coatings

Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Moisture Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Universities Developing Moisture Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Collaborations and Partnerships among Stakeholders

Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2024*: Moisture Barrier Coatings/Materials in the Packaging Industry

Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Overview of Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Traditional Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Materials the Packaging Industry Uses

Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings Ensure Necessary Substrate Protection to Maintain Package Integrity

Comparative Assessment of the Properties of Established Materials used in Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings

Stakeholder Efforts to Advance the Applications of Emerging Materials in Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings

Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Collaborations and Partnerships among Stakeholders

Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2024*: Oleophobic/Omniphobic Barrier Coatings and Materials in the Packaging Industry

UV/Light and Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Overview of UV/Light Barrier Coatings and Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Traditional UV/Light Barrier and Antimicrobial Barrier Materials the Packaging Industry Uses

UV/Light Barrier Coatings Protect Light-sensitive Products While Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings Ensure Product Safety and Hygiene

Stakeholder Efforts to Advance the Applications of Emerging Materials in UV/Light Barrier Coatings

Stakeholder Efforts to Advance the Applications of Emerging Materials in Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings

Key Stakeholders Active in Developing UV/Light Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Universities Developing Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings for Packaging

Collaborations and Partnerships among Stakeholders

Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2024*: UV/Light Barrier Coatings and Antimicrobial Barrier Coatings in the Packaging Industry

Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Take the Next Step

