Human Nutrition Vitamin and Mineral Ingredients Global Forecasts 2024-2030: Growth Opportunities in Innovative Dosage Formats, Catering to Wider Needs Beyond Immunity, Focus on High Growth Markets

The report finds that the overall vitamin and mineral ingredients industry is at a mature stage of development, and growth in the demand for nutraceuticals will be the leading driver for vitamin and mineral ingredients over the forecast period. Rising production costs and inflationary pressure will continue to pressure vitamin and mineral suppliers and product formulators. As such, prices will remain volatile during the forecast period.

Vitamins are organic compounds classified based on their solubility into water- and fat-soluble vitamins. Water-soluble vitamins include Vitamin C and B, whereas fat-soluble vitamins include Vitamin A, D, E, and K. On the other hand, minerals are inorganic elements essential for maintaining proper metabolism. These are used in the human nutrition industry as a source of minerals and as an additive or excipient in the personal care and pharmaceutical industry.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) held the largest share of the global vitamin and mineral ingredients market in 2023 due to the scale of F&B, supplements, and pharmaceutical industries in the region. China, India, and Japan are some of the high-growth markets, driving the bulk of the demand for vitamin and mineral ingredients in APAC. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising population, rapid urbanization, and growing per-capita income.

The application areas considered in the analysis include food and beverage (F&B), dietary supplements, specialized nutrition, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.



Minerals held the largest share in the overall vitamin and mineral ingredients industry in terms of volume and revenue in 2023. We expect minerals to register slightly higher demand than vitamins over the forecast period due to the growing awareness of the health benefits of different mineral ingredients and the increase in fortification of micronutrients across different F&B products. The growing aging population and the adoption of women's and children's health supplements will drive the demand for vitamin ingredients.

Personalized Nutrition

Innovative Dosage Formats

Cater to Wider Health Needs Beyond Immunity

Focus on High Growth Markets

