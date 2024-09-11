DeriW Announces Testnet Launch Powered by CoinW: Pioneering Decentralized Derivatives Trading

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeriW proudly launched its decentralized trading platform, boasting a zero gas fee feature, designed to transform the landscape of derivatives trading with blockchain technology. By offering up to 100x leverage on various cryptocurrency pairs, open liquidity pools, and referral rebates, DeriW sets a new standard for security and trader autonomy in the financial world.

What is DeriW, and What Makes It Unique?

DeriW is a decentralized platform reshaping derivatives trading by offering perpetual futures trading. Traders can take long or short positions on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum with up to 100x leverage while retaining control of their collateral through self-custodial wallets. This revolutionary approach ensures security and autonomy, distinguishing DeriW in the crypto trading landscape.

How is DeriW's Chain Infrastructure Designed?

DeriW runs on the innovative Deriw Chain, based on the Arbitrum Orbit L3 network, utilizing Rollup technology to enhance the Ethereum network's security features. Built with standards like WASM and Geth, it supports a remarkable 7,000 transactions per second, enabling high-speed trading with zero gas fees and instant confirmations. Deep integration with the Arbitrum ecosystem boosts scalability and transaction efficiency.

How Does DeriW's Innovative Liquidity Pool Work?

DeriW's liquidity model is a game-changer, employing a pendulum-style mechanism that dynamically adjusts liquidity based on traders' positions. This novel approach allows the pool to support trading volumes beyond initial capital by optimizing utilization based on real-time market conditions. The pool operates through a closed fund mechanism, where traders pre-subscribe and lock funds, ensuring stability and alignment with trading needs, while an automatic risk recalibration system maintains safety.

What Can You Do on DeriW?

Perpetual Trading: DeriW offers up to 100x leverage for trading various cryptocurrency pairs. Traders can go long or short with a low fee of 0.1% per transaction. The platform supports diverse order types including market, limit, take-profit, and stop-loss, catering to various trading strategies. It features a wide array of tokens, including popular, emerging, and meme coins.

Liquidity Provision: Liquidity providers contribute USDT, receiving equivalent LP tokens which are locked for a month, and can be withdrawn later. This pool shares profits, losses, and a 30% fee, aiming for an anticipated annual return of about 25.44%.

Referral Rebates: DeriW's decentralized rebate system rewards referrers with up to 50% in discounts and rebates. Referral links are stored on smart contracts, enabling sharing on platforms like Discord and Telegram, facilitating network management, and personalized invitation codes.