Dairy Testing Strategic Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2030 - Expanding Range of Dairy Products Creates New Testing Needs

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dairy Testing was estimated at US$5.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Techniques like chromatography, spectrometry, and microbial analysis are commonly used to assess raw and processed dairy products. The importance of dairy testing has grown with increasing consumer awareness of food safety and health, making it essential for maintaining public trust and preventing health hazards. Additionally, it supports producers in improving product quality and compliance with international standards, thereby facilitating global trade.





The growth in the dairy testing market is driven by several factors, including the increasing global demand for dairy products, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and consumer demands for transparency and safety. As dairy consumption rises worldwide, particularly in emerging markets, the need for rigorous testing protocols to ensure product safety and quality also grows.

Additionally, outbreaks of foodborne illnesses linked to dairy products have prompted governments and regulatory agencies to enforce stricter testing requirements. Technological advancements that offer more efficient, accurate, and cost-effective testing solutions are also significant contributors to market growth, making it possible for producers to meet these enhanced standards without compromising on efficiency or profitability.



What Challenges Do Dairy Testing Facilities Face?



Dairy testing laboratories face numerous challenges, including the need for high technical expertise, rapid testing turnaround times, and coping with ever-changing regulatory standards. The equipment and methodologies used in dairy testing must be both sophisticated and precise, requiring significant investment and continual updates.

Moreover, the variety of dairy products and the different standards they must meet increase the complexity of testing protocols. Laboratories must also handle the logistical challenges of collecting and processing samples efficiently to maintain the integrity of results, which is critical for timely decision-making and product releases.



How Is Technology Transforming Dairy Testing?



Technological advancements are significantly transforming the landscape of dairy testing by enhancing the speed, accuracy, and range of testing capabilities. Automated systems and digital tools are now used to streamline testing processes and manage data more efficiently, reducing human error and increasing throughput. Innovations such as real-time PCR and biosensors allow for rapid detection of contaminants, drastically cutting down the time between testing and results. Moreover, advancements in data analytics and cloud technology enable better tracking of test results and trends, improving quality control processes and compliance monitoring over time.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Rapid Testing segment, which is expected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.3%. The Traditional Testing segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.8% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ALS Ltd., AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Dairy Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Global Food Safety Standards Drive Demand for Comprehensive Dairy Testing

Increasing Consumer Awareness of Foodborne Illnesses Bolsters Testing Market

Expansion of Dairy Exports Necessitates Rigorous Quality Testing

Growth in Organic Dairy Sector Spurs Need for Specialized Testing Protocols

Integration of Blockchain for Traceability in Dairy Supply Chain Promotes Testing

Rising Incidences of Dairy Adulteration Propel Adoption of Sophisticated Testing Techniques

Challenges and Innovations in Detecting Antibiotic Residues in Dairy Products

Expanding Range of Dairy Products Creates New Testing Needs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 14 Featured)

ALS Ltd.

AsureQuality

Bureau Veritas Group

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group PLC

Merieux NutriSciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Romer Labs, Inc.

SGS SA

Tuv Nord Group

Tuv Sud AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3b0ec2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment