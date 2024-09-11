SciSparc Advances $1.85 million Loan to AutoMax, Following AutoMax’s Direct Import Agreement with Major Chinese Vehicle Manufacturer

To date, SciSparc has advanced $4.25 million to Automax under the Bridge Loan agreement and amendments thereto

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) ("Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders and rare diseases of the central nervous system, announced that it had entered into a second amendment (the “Second Amendment”) to that certain bridge loan agreement, dated January 14, 2024, and as amended on June 9, 2024, (the “Bridge Loan Agreement”) with AutoMax Motors Ltd. (“AutoMax”).

Pursuant to the Second Amendment, the Company extended an additional loan in the amount of $1.85 million to AutoMax under terms similar to the Bridge Loan Agreement, bringing the total bridge loan amount to $4.25 million (the “Loan Amount”). In consideration for the Loan Amount, AutoMax established a first ranking fixed charge security interest on AutoMax’s shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary AutoMax Leasing Ltd in favor of the Company.

The Company, AutoMax and SciSparc Merger Sub Ltd., an Israeli limited company and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, previously entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated April 10, 2024 (the “Merger Agreement”), according to which, among other things, the Company agreed to deliver to AutoMax an amount of $4.25 million, less any amount owed by AutoMax to the Company under any loan agreement between the parties (the “Closing Financing”). As a result of AutoMax receiving the Loan Amount, no Closing Financing will take place.

AutoMax has signed, through its wholly owned subsidiary Automax Leasing Ltd. ("Automax Leasing"), a direct import agreement with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (“JAC Motors”), a major Chinese automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer.

JAC Motors is a comprehensive automobile enterprise that integrates research and development, production and sales of a full range of commercial, passenger and powertrain vehicles, and spans various sectors such as ride hailing/sharing and financial services.

