Spectra Logic Introduces RioPanel Software for Avid Media Composer

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic®, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today introduced RioPanel™ software for Avid® Media Composer® environments, an innovative content management and archiving application that seamlessly integrates into the Media Composer user interface. The new RioPanel application enhances media production workflows by allowing users to manage, archive, and access Avid and non-Avid content directly within the Media Composer user interface.

Developed using the Media Composer Panel SDK (software developer’s kit), RioPanel software offers unparalleled flexibility and efficiency, enabling editors and producers to move content easily and quickly to and from Avid Media Composer without leaving the platform. Available for standalone and shared Media Composer environments, RioPanel software streamlines the media production process, reducing time and complexity.

With the ability to archive Avid assets, including master clips, subclips, sequences, and bins, the RioPanel application ensures that all media is preserved in its native format, with full project and bin metadata captured and indexed for easy search and retrieval. Additionally, the application is storage agnostic, supporting a heterogeneous mix of flash, disk, tape and cloud storage, allowing administrators to avoid vendor lock-in and choose the best storage options for their needs.

“As media production demands continue to grow, organizations need tools that not only enhance their workflows and facilitate collaboration, but also provide greater flexibility and control over their content,” said Hossein ZiaShakeri, senior vice president of business development and strategic alliances at Spectra Logic. “RioPanel delivers this by integrating directly into Avid Media Composer, making it easier than ever to manage and archive valuable media assets.”

“We are thrilled to see Spectra Logic bringing RioPanel to the Avid ecosystem,” said Raymond Thompson, senior director of worldwide partners and alliances at Avid Technology. “By offering a seamless integration within Media Composer, RioPanel significantly enhances our users' ability to manage both Avid and non-Avid content, ensuring a more efficient and streamlined editing process. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering creative professionals with the best tools available.”

Key features and benefits of the new RioPanel software include:

Seamless Integration: Manage and archive content without leaving Avid Media Composer.

Manage and archive content without leaving Avid Media Composer. Comprehensive Search: Filter and discover content based on multiple types of metadata.

Filter and discover content based on multiple types of metadata. Content Preview: Preview and import Avid and non-Avid media directly within Media Composer.

Preview and import Avid and non-Avid media directly within Media Composer. Broad Scalability: Scale performance and availability from several to hundreds of users.

Scale performance and availability from several to hundreds of users. Storage Agnostic: Aggregate and manage multiple storage types to avoid vendor lock-in.

RioPanel software for Avid Media Composer is designed to meet the needs of modern media production environments, providing a powerful and intuitive tool for managing content and collaboration within Avid video editing suites. For more information on RioPanel software and how it can enhance your media production workflow, visit www.spectralogic.com/riopanel.

About Spectra Logic

Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

BlackPearl, RioPanel, Spectra, and Spectra Logic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

