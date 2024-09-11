Quick Train Canada relaunches skills training in partnership with accredited Canadian colleges

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Train Canada, an initiative of Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery, has relaunched its national skills training platform for the Fall 2024 academic year, equipping Canadian workers with the knowledge and credentials needed to excel in tomorrow’s job market.



Through a network of 15 accredited colleges, cégeps, and polytechnics across the country, Quick Train Canada is introducing more than 80 new job skills-related microcredentials for workers looking to upskill for their existing jobs or reskill for a new career.

“Quick Train Canada has been instrumental to date in opening doors for learners to access programs that focus on sustainability and energy security,” said Quick Train Canada Manager Nakia Myers. “Going forward, continuing to grow our network of colleges and polytechnics nationwide will be key to making education that fosters economic growth and resilience accessible to more Canadians.”

This expanding network ensures that participants—whether newly graduated, navigating career transitions, or advancing in their current roles—can access training in their home province or at any participating institute nationwide. Delivered by the educational partners of the national Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2), these courses focus on the tools and skills required for workers to succeed as the economy transitions to more sustainable practices.

In 2023, Quick Train Canada provided more than 20,000 learners with access to 124 microcredentials, enhancing their expertise in areas such as electric vehicle technologies, data-informed agriculture and sustainable supply chain management. Quick Train Canada is continuing its mission to support Canadians in high-demand sectors by providing them a competitive advantage in preparing for the clean economy within weeks, rather than years.

Feedback from learners in earlier courses has been overwhelmingly positive. “I particularly appreciated the hands-on approach that was incorporated into the course I enrolled in,” wrote one student. “The practical exercises, real examples, and case studies allowed us to bridge the gap between theory and application, which I believe substantially benefitted the entire class.”

The portfolio of Quick Train Canada programs for Fall 2024 offers a mix of funded, sponsored, and fee-based course options. Previous Quick Train Canada courses were supported by the Government of Canada and free to learners. The newly relaunched platform is tailored to feature training for a low-carbon economy that meets workforce needs of employers within growing sectors, including agriculture, natural resources, transportation, clean tech and construction. Courses are offered with learner accessibility in mind through online scheduled, online at your own pace, in-person, or hybrid teaching models.

Registration for courses is now open, with new courses being added regularly. For more information about Quick Train Canada offerings, visit quicktraincanada.ca.

Quick Facts about Quick Train Canada

Microcredentials delivered across Canada, focused on sustainability and energy security within the low-carbon economy.

70% of learners who enrolled in a Quick Train Canada microcredential are over the age of 30.

85%​ of learners stated that their skills were improved as a result of Quick Train Canada training.

About Quick Train Canada

Quick Train Canada is an initiative developed by Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2). Launched in January 2023, Quick Train Canada offers microcredentials allowing learners to take a broader range of courses from institutions outside their home province.

About Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery

C2R2 is a coalition of 15 highly aligned institutions from across Canada with an established commitment to sustainability that have come together as a driving force, providing the skills required to transition to a clean economy in Canada. Led by Mohawk College, the coalition secretariat is focused on developing demand-driven workforce training solutions for a net-zero economy.

