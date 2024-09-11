Chargel Continues On-Site Samplings and Sponsorships with UCLA Football and Surf City 10

Irvine, CA, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargel®, a first-of-its-kind, delicious Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant pre-workout energy before any workout with zero caffeine, today, announced its September competitive event station lineup. Chargel will showcase its half drink, half snack, all delicious energy source at Huntington Beach’s Surf City 10 and the UCLA vs. Oregon NCAA football matchup.



On September 15, Huntington Beach once again welcomes the Surf City 10, one of the most scenic running races in California. As the Official Gel Sponsor of this year’s race, Chargel will be providing samples on course for the 10 mile race, as competitors also have the option to run a 10k or 5k course. Beginning and ending at Huntington Beach’s Pier Plaza, runners will race along the Pacific Coast Highway and take in sandy beaches, palm tree-studded hills, wave-surfing dolphins, and more.

UCLA and Oregon will face off on September 28 at Pasadena’s iconic Rose Bowl Stadium. Chargel is committed to keeping college students fueled with its caffeine-free, on-the-go, Gel Drinks as a proud sponsor of UCLA Athletics. Having provided samples to students at UCLA Men’s Basketball matches, Chargel welcomes the opportunity to provide samples at the Rose Bowl and cheer on the Bruins.

“We’re eager to begin our September sampling events as we debut our Gel Drinks at the Surf City 10, and introduce Chargel to a new UCLA audience at its matchup with Oregon,” said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. “From endurance running to football, Chargel was designed for all types of athletes as its caffeine-free gel gives athletes a pre- and mid-exercise energy boost. We’re continuing to foster an athletic community here in Southern California, and we’re happy to introduce Chargel to more spectators and athletes at these upcoming events!”

Designed to meet the unique needs of cyclists, runners, weekend warriors and everyone in between, Chargel Gel Drinks are ideal for convenience and fast intake before activity and includes a built-in spout for quick delivery. Chargel features an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, natural flavors, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or flavors. Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens.

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email infochargel@morinaga-america.com. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com and follow Chargel’s Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or flavors. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

