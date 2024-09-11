Stacker Crane Market to Reach USD 2.99 Billion by 2033; Growing Demand for Smart Logistics

Newark, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.47 billion in 2023 global stacker crane market will reach USD 2.99 billion in 2033. Industries have long relied on manual labour for the storage and retrieval of raw materials, inventory, and finished goods in warehouses and various storage spaces. However, the increasing complexity and scale of modern warehouses have made manual storage and retrieval inefficient, time-consuming, and prone to errors. This inefficiency can lead to losses for companies in terms of wasted time, capital, increased labour costs, underutilized storage space due to human errors, delayed deliveries, and loss of inventory during retrieval. These challenges have driven the demand for automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS).



A stacker crane is a type of AS/RS designed to automate the process of storing and retrieving goods. Typically, a stacker crane has two vertical masts and a lifting cradle positioned between them, which allows access to all storage levels. By using algorithms, stacker cranes optimize storage space utilization, improve retrieval accuracy, and reduce retrieval times, leading to lower operational costs and higher profit margins. These cranes are highly reliable, accurate, and can perform consistent movements that ensure the safety of materials. Additionally, stacker cranes are versatile, capable of handling a wide range of materials, and can be customized to meet specific storage requirements and operational needs.



Key Insight of the Global Stacker crane Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific region currently dominates the stacker crane market, driven by a growing population and the corresponding increase in consumer demand. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, as major players in the manufacturing and construction industries increasingly shift their operations to this region due to the favourable business environment. The region's leadership in the market is further bolstered by the presence of key manufacturers and advancements in logistics infrastructure.



In 2023, the single-column segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 59% and revenue of 0.80 billion.



The product type segment is divided into single column & double column. In 2023, the single-column segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 59% and revenue of 0.80 billion.

Over the forecast period, the E-Commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6%. The end-use segment is divided into consumer goods, automotive, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce & others. Over the forecast period, the E-Commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6%.



In 2023, the automatic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 82% and revenue of 1.12 billion.



The operation type segment is divided into automatic & semi-automatic. In 2023, the automatic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 82% and revenue of 1.12 billion.



Advancement in market



The latest addition to Muratec's lineup of automated material handling solutions for small product storage and retrieval is the new Ledger A3 mini-load, a high-density, four-tote carriage automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS). Murata Machinery USA, Inc. (Muratec) is a world-class leader in machine tool and fabrication technology, a pioneer in logistics and clean room automation. For storing, selecting, and sorting tiny, light items, the Ledger A3 AS/RS is an industry-first mini-load that features high-speed, simultaneous carriage loading and unloading of four totes. This revolutionary crane offers twice the capacity of a traditional mini-load AS/RS and is designed to enable maximum high-density storage and retrieval for high-throughput distribution applications.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising Demand for Smart Logistics.



Smart logistics involves the optimal use of resources and data to create efficient processes that facilitate the seamless flow of goods in the supply chain and ensure timely delivery. As production output increases, the need for automated systems that can perform smart logistics with minimal human intervention has grown. Stacker cranes, integral to AS/RS, play a crucial role in achieving these objectives by ensuring timely delivery of raw materials, providing computerized control of storage spaces, and using sensors for real-time inventory tracking.



Restraints: High Installation Costs.



The initial installation of stacker cranes requires significant capital expenditure, which can be a barrier to market growth. Additionally, the process of integrating these cranes with existing systems demands further investment. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which represent a large portion of the potential market, may find these costs prohibitive, limiting their ability to adopt automated storage and retrieval systems.



Opportunities: Growing Consumer Demand in Developing Economies.



Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increased internet penetration have led to a surge in consumer demand, particularly in developing economies. The boom in e-commerce has further intensified this demand, creating a need for efficient storage and retrieval systems to manage the increased volume of goods. Automated systems like stacker cranes are essential in meeting this demand by ensuring efficient and timely delivery of products.



Challenges: Technical Issues Associated with IoT Integration.



The integration of IoT (Internet of Things) technology in stacker cranes involves the use of sensors, software, and applications to enhance functionality. However, technical errors in the algorithm or manual input can lead to sensor malfunctions, potentially causing significant downtime and financial losses. Overcoming these challenges will require ongoing innovation and the development of more reliable and modern IoT solutions.



Some of the major players operating in the global stacker crane market are:



• Daifuku Co. Ltd.

• KION Group AG

• Murata Machinery Ltd

• SSI Schafer

• Swisslog AG

• ATOX Sistemas De Almacenaje

• Cassioli Group

• Doosan Corporation

• Mecalux, Inc.

• Clark Material Handling



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Single column

• Double Column



By End Use



• Consumer Goods

• Automotive

• Pharmaceuticals

• E-commerce

• Others



By Operation Type



• Automatic

• Semi-automatic



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



