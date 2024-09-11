Custom Screen-Printing Leader Further Captures the Power of On-Demand Digital Production with Kornit Digital

T-Formation Inc. of Tallahassee, a leading screen printer for major international brands such as Adidas, PVH Corporate, and Champion, will transition large production volumes from traditional screen-printing to a fully digital print process, utilizing Kornit Apollo



Increased investment in on-demand production from legacy techniques made possible with the unparalleled quality of Kornit’s MAX technology



LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRINTING UNITED EXPO – Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”) , a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today yet another custom screen apparel provider has chosen to further expand use of digital production to transform their business with the Kornit Apollo. T-Formation Inc. of Tallahassee (T-Formation), an industry leader in custom decorated apparel serving major brands such as Adidas, PVH Corporate and Champion – and an existing Kornit customer – is further transitioning large volumes of production from legacy screen-printing lines to the award-winning Kornit Apollo.

With nearly 40 years in the business, T-Formation provides high quality custom decorated apparel across the Midwest and Eastern seaboard. The company has traditionally relied on screen production to meet demand for custom decorated apparel. Changing market dynamics, accelerated demand for rapid delivery, in-season replenishments, and sustainable production of high-quality garments first drove the company to invest in – and now expand – its use of on-demand digital production.

“T-Formation is founded on three significant promises to our clients: First, print the highest quality custom decorated apparel. Second, always print at a competitive price. And most importantly, deliver the job on time – every time. For decades, we have relied on screen printing to most effectively fulfill these pledges,” said Alan Gentry, President of T-Formation. “But the industry has evolved dynamically in just the past few years. Driven by accelerated customer expectations, analog production methods such as screen printing didn’t always align with the market demands. We’ve had a successful partnership with Kornit for years and found Kornit Apollo is the right solution, at the right time - enabling us to easily integrate our screen and digital processes to deliver high quality custom decorated apparel to our clients when, and where they want it. Digital is a game changer for us and will be the engine that will fuel our next stage of growth.”

“This past year, we said Kornit Apollo would change the industry – as it’s specifically designed to address the new demands of a custom apparel and textile industry undergoing a massive transformation. That prediction has now become a reality – and companies like T-Formation are gaining a real competitive advantage by following this digital path,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “In further teaming with Kornit, T-Formation has become another industry leader streamlining production with this automated production line to thrive in the new world of custom apparel and textiles. Innovation is always driven by market demand. And we’re delivering proven, game-changing innovation today with Kornit Apollo.”

Don’t miss seeing the award-winning Kornit Apollo solution in action exclusively at PRINTING United Expo 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 10-12. This is a one-of-a-kind experience not to miss so visit Kornit at Booth No SL12221!

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com .

