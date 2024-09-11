OGAT and Kornit Digital Revolutionize Fashion Production with On-Demand, Sustainable Technology

Global leader in print mass customization, known for its groundbreaking innovations, teams with Kornit to set new industry standards

OGAT redefines traditional mass production models with cutting-edge technology, combining Kornit's digital direct-to-fabric pigment printing with a comprehensive on-demand production workflow



The future of fashion is here – limitless creativity, finished garments within days, no minimum orders, increased profitability through the elimination of unsold inventory, all within a sustainable production model



LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRINTING UNITED EXPO -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today the Company is teaming with fashion pioneer OGAT - One Garment at a Time, a new brand launched by Pixartprinting, part of Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR), to power the future of fashion - today. The brand embraces Kornit’s award-winning direct-to-fabric technology alongside advanced product creation and logistics workflows, to set new standards for fashion, challenging outdated production models with innovative on-demand solutions.

Creating high quality, sustainable fashion and garments that overcome many of the obstacles associated with mass production, OGAT is set to disrupt the traditional fashion industry. Crafted to help fashion brands redefine exclusivity, the collaboration finally makes it possible to move quickly from concept to final product, enabling fast turnarounds. It also supports on-demand reordering, allowing brands to instantly respond to market needs, eliminating overstock and ensuring bestsellers are always available. With advanced digital printing, every piece tells a story. From exclusive drops to uniquely customized mass-produced pieces, OGAT helps fashion brands speak directly to their audiences, uniquely and powerfully.

The brand is powered by Kornit’s Presto MAX - offering the highest quality in on-demand digital direct-to-fabric decoration. The award-winning solution delivers breakthrough capabilities for transforming virtual concepts into brilliant custom fabrics, thanks to Kornit’s best-in-class quality.

Driven by Kornit’s innovative technology, exclusive or even special prints are created with the OGAT brand. Enabling each piece to be easily customized -even down to a single unit – all prints can be artistically positioned even asymmetrically, and perfectly matched across garments. The brand’s exclusive collaborations with highly renowned designers results in the highest quality and most creative prints for elite fashion and apparel.

The OGAT brand is already featuring these capabilities through its recent collaboration with HIGH Everyday Couture. The collection combines individually constructed and printed sweatshirts featuring special prints artfully placed to create uniquely dynamic collages.

“In our expanded relationship with Kornit, we are creating a brand that is truly one-of-a-kind, combining world-class digital pigment printing with the most comprehensive production and logistics workflow to produce finished garments in days with no minimum orders. We are building on 30 years of Pixartprinting's leadership in printing and technological innovation where state-of-the-art technology merges with Italian creativity, innovation, and a passion for bringing new ideas to life,” said Paolo Roatta, Chief Executive Officer at Pixartprinting and SVP at Cimpress. “Supported by a commitment to sustainability, we’re not only advancing the industry – but setting new standards for how fashion and garments are produced. None of this would be possible without Kornit as the foundation for our digital production infrastructure.”

Only Kornit Presto MAX offers new NeoPigment™ Vivido ink that meets elite benchmarks for textile quality with darker blacks and vivid colors. Producing with reduced ink laydown and improved hand-feel, the solution elevates fashion quality and detail standards with a dry, patented single-step process. This enables designers, producers and creators to embrace superior performance across the best available range of applications and the widest capabilities for color and graphic design.

“When we unveiled the next generation of Kornit Presto MAX at ITMA, we wanted to help the industry break free from often dated production to reinvent and reimagine the new world of fashion,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “This collaboration with OGAT and Pixartprinting is a perfect example of what single-step on-demand production can do. In a world dominated by slow, legacy mass production that stifles creativity, individuality and artistic freedom, what we can now achieve through the OGAT brand is unsurpassed – embracing creative fashion in a way that was previously impossible.”

The collaboration is being exclusively presented at PRINTING United Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada – September 10-12, with unique displays of the recent OGAT SPORT SMART collection. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the next-generation of fashion, apparel and textiles with on-demand, sustainable digital production at Kornit Booth No. SL5029!

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com .

About OGAT

OGAT, part of Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR), the global leader in on-demand and personalized product customization, is built on over 30 years of technological innovation by Pixartprinting in Venice, Italy.

Kornit Media Contact

Craig Librett

Public Relations

Craig.librett@kornit.com

Ingrid Van Loocke

Public Relations – Europe

ingrid@pr4u.be

OGAT Media Contact

Patrizia Baggio

Public Relations

patrizia.baggio@pixartprinting.com

www.ogat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9ac672a-3996-4ad0-aa9f-e582d80b4eb9