Super League to Participate in the 2024 Gaming, Media & Entertainment Virtual Conference, Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, September 17th, at 11:30 A.M. E.T.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in redefining the gaming industry as a media channel, announced today that SLE’s CEO and Chair Ann Hand has been invited to present at the 2024 Gaming, Media & Entertainment Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. E.T.



As the Gaming, Media & Entertainment industries continue to evolve, companies are navigating shifting consumer demand and global challenges. The conference will explore how emerging growth companies are adapting to the current market environment and strategically positioning themselves for future success. Maxim Senior Analysts will lead insightful discussions with CEOs and key management from a diverse array of companies, focusing on technology innovation and growth opportunities.

This conference will be live on M-Vest.com. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to reserve your seat

About Super League:

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining the gaming industry as a media channel for global brands. As a leading end-to-end immersive content partner, Super League enables marketers, advertisers, and IP owners to reach massive audiences through creativity, innovation, and gameplay within the world’s largest immersive platforms. Boasting an award-winning development studio, a vast community of native creators, and a proprietary suite of tools that maximize user engagement, Super League is a one-of-a-kind holistic solutions provider. Whether a partner is focused on building a world-class creative experience, achieving a lift in brand awareness, inspiring deeper customer loyalty, or finding new sources of revenue, Super League is at the forefront – always pioneering within immersive worlds. For more information, visit superleague.com.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us