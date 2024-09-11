Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release September 11, 2024 at 3:10 p.m. (EEST)



Onni Bidco Oy has received all necessary regulatory approvals for its voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Innofactor Plc

As announced on July 22, 2024, CapMan Growth Equity Fund III Ky, a fund managed by CapMan Group affiliated companies, (“CapMan Growth”), Sami Ensio, the founder, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc, through the holding company Ensio Investment Group Oy controlled by him, and the co-investor Osprey Capital Oy (“Osprey Capital”) form a consortium (the “Consortium”) for the purposes of the voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Innofactor Plc (“Innofactor” or the “Company”) that are not held by Innofactor or its subsidiaries (the “Shares”) (the “Tender Offer”), made by Onni Bidco Oy (the “Offeror”), a private limited liability company incorporated and existing under the laws of Finland. The Offeror has on August 2, 2024 published the tender offer document concerning the Tender Offer. The offer period for the Tender Offer commenced on August 5, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and will expire on September 16, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the offer period is extended as described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

The Offeror announces that the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has today issued a merger control clearance decision concerning the Tender Offer, and thus the Offeror has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the completion of the Tender Offer. Therefore, the Offeror confirms that the condition to completion of the Tender Offer concerning the receipt of regulatory approvals has been fulfilled.

The completion of the Tender Offer is still subject to the fulfilment or waiver by the Offeror of certain other conditions on or by the date of the Offeror’s announcement of the final results of the Tender Offer. Such conditions include the Tender Offer having been validly accepted with respect to Shares representing, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired by the Offeror prior to or during the offer period, more than 90 percent of the Shares and voting rights in the Company calculated on a fully diluted basis and otherwise in accordance with Chapter 18 Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended, the “Finnish Companies Act”), allowing the Offeror to commence compulsory redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act.

The Offeror will announce the preliminary result of the Tender Offer on or about September 17, 2024, and the final result of the Tender Offer on or about September 19, 2024. If the Tender Offer is completed, the offer price will be paid to each shareholder who has validly accepted, and not validly withdrawn, the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

Investor and Media enquiries:

Innofactor

Iida Suominen (Innofactor), ir@innofactor.com, +358 40 716 7173

Lasse Lautsuo (Innofactor), ir@innofactor.com, +358 50 480 1597

For further information, please visit the dedicated website at https://www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/onni-tender-offer/.

The Consortium

Antti Kummu, CapMan Growth

+358 50 432 4486

Media

press.contact@miltton.com

+358 45 788 51840

For further information, please visit the dedicated website at: https://innofactor.tenderoffer.fi/en/pto/. The link does not redirect to Innofactor's website, but to a website operated by the Offeror.

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM

CapMan Growth and Sami Ensio (through the holding company controlled by him) together with Osprey Capital form the Consortium for the purposes of the Tender Offer. As at the date of this release, the Offeror is indirectly owned by Onni Topco Oy, a private limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland. Onni Topco Oy was incorporated to be the holding company in the acquisition structure and is currently owned by CapMan Growth. Following the completion of the Tender Offer, CapMan Growth is expected to own approximately 52.4 percent, Ensio Investment Group Oy approximately 42.6 percent and Osprey Capital approximately 5.0 percent of the shares in Onni Topco Oy.

ABOUT INNOFACTOR

Innofactor is the leading promoter of the modern digital organization in the Nordic countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in the commercial and public sectors. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor’s offering includes planning services for business-critical IT solutions, project deliveries, implementation support and maintenance services, as well as own software and services. Innofactor employs nearly 600 experts in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker symbol IFA1V.

