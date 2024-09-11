Saily, the eSIM service by NordVPN, announces the launch of a business solution

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saily , the eSIM service from Nord Security , is proud to announce the launch of its business solution. Designed with simplicity in mind, Saily Business will provide connectivity for employees in more than 150 countries.



“From the first day of launching Saily we received numerous requests from customers traveling for business purposes. Staying connected while working from abroad is paramount for today’s companies. This is why we listened to our customer feedback and launched Saily Business. This solution was created with ease of use in mind — no matter whether your employees are tech-savvy or not, they will be able to stay connected,” says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO at Saily.

Key features of Saily Business include:

Plan variety and flexibility: Hundreds of countries, including regional and global plans, as well as flexibility of durations allows businesses to choose the data plan that suits their needs best.





Easy set-up: Saily offers automatic, one-tap eSIM installation that takes just minutes. After that, users can simply top it up with mobile data plans that will activate automatically once the user reaches their destination.





24/7 dedicated customer support: In case of any issues, a dedicated account manager will help to solve any issues ASAP.



Nord Security business suite

Nord Security, a company providing cybersecurity solutions, has been focusing on expanding its business portfolio. Just this year the company added NordStellar , a threat intelligence solution to the already existing business solutions such as the password manager NordPass and NordLayer , a network security solution.

“Nord Security’s business portfolio started with a network security offering, which was heavily impacted by the rise of remote work worldwide. Now, with remote work being the new normal, we see a need for a more flexible and convenient way to stay connected while traveling — without extra hidden fees or limits set by the provider. At Nord Security, we’re trusted with ensuring your connection is secure, and now, with Saily Business you can trust us to ensure you have a global connection in the first place. More importantly, Saily Business is just beginning - more is coming soon,” says Justas Morkunas, chief commercial officer at Nord Security, B2B.

About Saily

Saily is an affordable, user-friendly, and sustainable eSIM service that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and global coverage. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: saily.com .

