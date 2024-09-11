VPR Brands Continues Aggressive Patent Enforcement With New Infringement Cases and Strategic Efforts for Future Protection

VPR Brands Aims to Drive the Next Wave of Growth in the Vaping Industry While Ensuring That Our Technologies Set the Standard for Quality and Innovation



FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPR BRANDS LP (OTC:VPRB) - Following our recent triumph at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), VPR Brands is pleased to announce the filing of several new infringement cases aimed at protecting our proprietary vaping technology. Our relentless pursuit of patent enforcement underlines our commitment to safeguarding our innovations and maintaining our competitive edge in the rapidly expanding vaping market, which includes both nicotine and cannabis devices.

Recent Developments and Legal Actions

Building on the success of the January 2024 PTAB ruling, which upheld the validity of our US Patent number 8,205,622 B2, we have taken proactive steps to initiate additional legal actions against companies infringing on our Auto Draw Technology. These new cases are a continuation of our strategy to defend our intellectual property rights vigorously and to ensure that our patented technologies remain exclusive to our products and licensed partners.

Our legal team, led by SRIPLAW, P.A., is spearheading these efforts, targeting companies that have unlawfully incorporated our patented electronic airflow sensor technology into their devices. We are confident that these actions will further reinforce our position as a leader in the vaping technology space.

Track Record of Successful Patent Enforcement

VPR Brands has a strong history of successfully defending our intellectual property. Over the years, we have filed and settled numerous infringement cases, with favorable outcomes for our company. These victories, including the most recent PTAB ruling, have not only validated our technological innovations but have also solidified our position in the market. Our legal strategy has consistently demonstrated our ability to protect our inventions while securing advantageous settlements that support our long-term business goals.

Strategic Focus for Future Patent Enforcement

Looking ahead, VPR Brands is dedicated to expanding and fortifying our patent and trademark portfolio. We are actively pursuing additional patents that will cover emerging innovations in vaping technologies, particularly those that intersect with the burgeoning cannabis market. Our focus on future-proofing our intellectual property will ensure that we remain at the forefront of product development and technological advancement in both the nicotine and cannabis sectors.

As part of our long-term strategy, we are also exploring partnerships and licensing opportunities that align with our vision of industry leadership. By collaborating with other innovators and protecting our inventions, VPR Brands aims to drive the next wave of growth in the vaping industry while ensuring that our technologies set the standard for quality and innovation.

Commitment to Innovation and Market Leadership

VPR Brands’ commitment to innovation is unwavering. Our robust patent portfolio, including the pivotal US Patent 8,205,622 B2, underscores our role as a key player in the development of vaping technologies. As we continue to enforce our patents and pursue new opportunities, we are confident that our efforts will not only protect our intellectual property but also enhance our market position in the dynamic and evolving vaping industry.

