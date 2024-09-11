According to TNR, The Niche Research, “Global Zero Emission Freight Transport Service Market: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2024–2034),” the market was valued at US$ 142.8 Bn in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% through 2024

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Road Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

According to TNR, The Niche Research report, road segment accounted for the higher market share in 2023 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2024-2034) in the zero emission freight transport service market. This dominance is driven by the widespread adoption of electric and hydrogen-powered trucks for various freight applications. Road transport offers flexibility and direct connectivity, making it a preferred choice for zero-emission solutions in both urban and regional logistics.

Visit our Homepage

Manufacturers are actively innovating in this sector, with notable advancements in both heavy and light-to-medium trucks. Major players are focusing on enhancing battery technology, expanding charging infrastructure, and improving fuel cell efficiency to meet the growing demand for sustainable freight solutions. For instance, companies like Tesla and Nikola are leading in the heavy truck segment, offering electric and hydrogen fuel cell models designed for long-haul transport. Meanwhile, manufacturers such as Rivian and Workhorse are making significant strides in the light and medium truck categories, catering to urban deliveries and regional freight needs. This innovation is crucial for meeting environmental regulations and fulfilling the increasing demand for eco-friendly logistics solutions.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

Heavy Trucks Sales Analysis By Manufacturers of Conventional vs Zero Emission Vehicles:

Manufacturers

Conventional Zero Emission Vehicles Volvo Trucks Low High Renault Trucks Low High Mercedes-Benz High Low Scania High Low Hyundai High Low DAF High Low Others Low High

Light & Medium Trucks Sales Analysis By Manufacturers of Conventional vs Zero Emission Vehicles:



Manufacturers Conventional Zero Emission Vehicles Ford Low High Fiat Low High Maxus High Low Iveco High Low Mercedes-Benz High Low VDL Low High JAC Low High Others Low High

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia Pacific region is poised to dominate the global zero emission freight transport service market due to its rapid industrialization, growing environmental regulations, and significant investments in sustainable transportation infrastructure. Major manufacturers in the region, such as BYD, NIO, and Toyota, are at the forefront of developing and deploying zero-emission freight solutions. These companies are leading in both electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, catering to the increasing demand for eco-friendly logistics across diverse industries.

Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report

Recent years have seen a surge in collaborations and partnerships among manufacturers in Asia Pacific, further fueling market growth. For instance, BYD has partnered with several logistics companies to deploy electric trucks and buses in urban areas, while Toyota and Hino Motors have launched joint initiatives to advance hydrogen fuel cell technology for freight applications. Also, in May 2024, Maersk launches air freight gateway in Miami to serve U.S., Asia, and Latin America market. Additionally, government support in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea is boosting the adoption of zero-emission vehicles through subsidies and infrastructure development. This collaborative environment, combined with substantial technological advancements, positions Asia Pacific as a key player in driving the global transition to sustainable freight transport solutions.

Competitor Insights:

The key companies profiled in the zero emission freight transport service market are mentioned below:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL Express (Deutsche Post DHL Group)

DSV Panalpina A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

Maersk Group

UPS (United Parcel Service, Inc.)

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

Other Industry Participants

The industry is characterised by low concentration of market players, especially by region. Manufacturers are increasingly partnering with NGOs to advance zero emission freight transport, aiming to enhance sustainability and reduce carbon footprints. These collaborations focus on developing and deploying innovative technologies such as electric and hydrogen-powered trucks, which are essential for reducing emissions in logistics.

Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements

Manufacturers are driving innovation by creating new vehicle designs, improving battery efficiency, and expanding charging infrastructure. These joint efforts not only accelerate the adoption of zero-emission solutions but also align with global sustainability goals, demonstrating a commitment to both environmental stewardship and technological advancement in the freight transport sector.

In August 2024, the GMA Trucking Buyers Alliance, in partnership with Smart Freight Centre, united efforts to drive demand for zero-emission trucking.

In July 2024, WattEV, in partnership with MGA Entertainment, launched the "Brands That Care" initiative to champion zero-emission transportation.This collaboration appoints WattEV as the sole zero-emission freight provider for MGA’s products imported via the ports of Los Angeles & Long Beach.

Browse Related Category Reports

Global Zero Emission Freight Transport Service Market:



By Mode of Transport

Road

Rail

Maritime

Air

By Vehicle Type



Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

By Power Source



Battery/Electric

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Hybrid Systems

By Service Type



Direct Freight Services

Inter-city Freight

Intra-city Freight

Logistics Solutions

Specialized Freight

Temperature-Controlled Transport

Hazardous Materials Transport

Others

By End Use Industry



Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Agriculture and Food Processing

Chemicals

Construction

Others

By Region



North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Consult with Our Expert:

Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111

South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126

Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643

United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080

United States: +1 302-232-5106

Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com