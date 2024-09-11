iLearningEngines and Exult Global Announce Strategic Partnership to Implement Low Code AI Platform on Microsoft Azure and Fabric to Accelerate AI Use Cases Deployment

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLearningEngines, Inc. (Nasdaq: AILE) (“iLearningEngines”, “ILE”, or “the Company”), a leader in AI-powered learning and work automation for enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Exult Global to implement its innovative AI platform on Microsoft Fabric and Azure. By leveraging Fabric’s unified analytics capabilities on Azure's cutting-edge cloud computing platform and iLearningEngines’ low code AI Platform, this move has the potential to rapidly scale the development of use cases and AI apps. The unified solution has the potential to provide customers with a seamless integration, scalability and security within their existing IT landscapes.



Exult’s Center of Excellence (CoE) aims to ensure that this deployment not only optimizes performance, but also significantly reduces enterprises’ time to market for AI-powered hyper automation apps. iLearningEngines’ AI platform for learning and work automation, known for accelerating AI use cases within enterprises, will take full advantage of the unified analytics and AI-enablement features of Microsoft Fabric. This integration aims to amplify iLearningEngines’ already powerful capabilities and make it an ideal platform for large enterprises seeking to manage and distribute AI apps more effectively.

"The iLearningEngines AI platform, coupled with the inherent scalability and AI features of Microsoft Fabric, represents a game-changer in enterprise AI use case development," said Murali Gopalan, CEO of Exult Global. "We believe this partnership will set new benchmarks for what enterprises can achieve with AI, especially with iLearningEngines’ rapid deployment model and disruptive pricing."

“This strategic move strengthens iLearningEngines’ customer offering and we believe it better positions iLearningEngines for sustained growth in the rapidly evolving AI markets,” said Bala Krishnan, President and Chief Business Officer of iLearningEngines. “Exult Global, renowned for its deep expertise in Microsoft technologies, is transforming how enterprises harness the power of AI. Murali has been a visionary in this area, and we are honored to be an integral part of Exult Global’s Center of Excellence (CoE) with Azure and Fabric,” he added.

The key potential benefits of this strategic implementation, if successful, include:

Accelerated Innovation: The advanced AI capabilities and comprehensive data tools provided by Azure and Fabric reduce the operational burden of managing multiple cloud services for iLearningEngines, thus allowing the company to focus on expanding its library of AI Engines (also known as “hyper apps”), driving innovation and delivering high-value solutions to its customers at faster speeds. Scalability and Flexibility: By deploying on Fabric and Azure, iLearningEngines’ AI platform will be better positioned to quickly scale to meet specific use cases of large enterprises, facilitating consistent performance and improved responsiveness as client needs evolve. Enhanced Integration: The integration with Fabric and Azure enables iLearningEngines’ platform to work seamlessly with a wide range of enterprise systems and tools, reducing complexity and accelerating deployment timelines for clients. Security and Compliance: Azure’s industry-leading security infrastructure, combined with Fabric’s robust governance features, will better position iLearningEngines’ AI platform to meet the highest standards of data protection and regulatory compliance.

By implementing its platform on Microsoft Fabric and Azure, iLearningEngines is positioned to significantly enhance the capabilities of its "Knowledge Cloud," which is designed to streamline enterprise knowledge management and drive autonomous learning, intelligent decision-making, and process automation. Microsoft Fabric’s unified platform integrates all necessary data and analytics tools— including Azure Data Factory, Synapse Analytics, and Power BI—into a single environment, reducing complexity and enabling iLearningEngines to focus on efficiently managing the entire data lifecycle. This integration is consistent with iLearningEngines’ goal of ensuring that the Knowledge Cloud remains up-to-date and reflective of real-time enterprise data, which is crucial for seamlessly embedding AI-driven insights into enterprise workflows.

The introduction of Microsoft’s OneLake as a universal data repository allows iLearningEngines to centralize all enterprise data within a single location, regardless of whether it is stored on-premise or across different cloud environments – including AWS and Google Cloud. If successfully implemented, this cross-cloud compatibility would make it more efficient for iLearningEngines’ AI Engines to access and analyze the most current data without duplication or complex migrations. The AI integration within Fabric, including advanced tools like Copilot, further simplifies the process of querying and analyzing data, making the Knowledge Cloud more accessible and user-friendly for enterprise users.

Additionally, Fabric’s unified governance and security framework, integrated with Microsoft Purview, provides robust data compliance and security across all environments, which iLearningEngines expects to enhance trust and adoption of iLearningEngines’ platform.

About iLearningEngines:

iLearningEngines (Nasdaq: AILE) is a leading Applied AI platform for learning and work automation. iLearningEngines enables Enterprises to rapidly productize and deploy a wide range of AI applications and use cases (AI Engines) at scale.

iLearningEngines is powered by proprietary vertical specific AI models and data with a flexible No Code AI canvas to drive rapid out-of-the-box deployment while offering low latency and high levels of data security and compliance. Serving over 1,000 enterprise end customers, iLearningEngines is deployed globally into some of the most demanding vertical markets including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing and Public Sector to achieve mission critical outcomes.

For more information about iLearningEngines, please visit: www.ilearningengines.com.

About Exult Global:

Exult Global, a Data and AI partner of Microsoft, is a leading technology consulting firm headquartered in California. It is sharply focused on rapid Digitization of businesses with technologies like Fabric, Azure, Power platform etc, serving enterprises in industries like Manufacturing, Construction, Security services, Private Equity etc. With its deep expertise in Power platform and Azure, and rapidly accelerating capabilities in Fabric, Exult is dedicated to helping organizations maximize the value of their IT investments through strategic digital transformation initiatives. Exult is led by Murali Gopalan who has a track record of building successful IT services companies, including helping grow UST Global from 50 employees to more than 20,000 with revenues in excess of $1 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the Business Combination. Forward looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will, “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend”, “expect”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “future”, “outlook”, the negative forms of these words and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the adoption of iLearningEngines’ Enterprise AI Platform; the anticipated benefits of the implementation of iLearningEngines’ Enterprise AI platform on Azure and Fabric; iLearningEngines’ ability to deliver cross-industry and cross-functional AI applications; and iLearningEngines’ ability to address market opportunities across artificial intelligence. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the iLearningEngines’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions this press release relies on. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of iLearningEngines. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the outcome and findings of the ongoing special committee investigation of allegations raised by a recent short-seller report; iLearningEngines’ failure to realize the anticipated benefits of its recently completed business combination with Arrowroot Acquisition Corp.; risks related to the rollout of iLearningEngines’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; iLearningEngines’ dependence on a limited number of customers and partners; iLearningEngines’ ability to obtain sufficient financing to pay its expenses incurred in connection with the closing of the business combination; the ability of iLearningEngines to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing in the future; risks related to iLearningEngines' need for substantial additional financing to implement its operating plans, which financing it may be unable to obtain, or unable to obtain on acceptable terms; iLearningEngines’ ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq or another national securities exchange; the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of iLearningEngines; the effects of competition on iLearningEngines’ future business and the ability of iLearningEngines to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; risks related to political and macroeconomic uncertainty; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against iLearningEngines or any of their respective directors or officers, including litigation related to the business combination; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks; and those factors discussed in iLearningEngines’ registration statement on Form S-4, as amended or supplemented, under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents iLearningEngines has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that iLearningEngines does not presently know, or that iLearningEngines does not currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect iLearningEngines’ expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. iLearningEngines anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause iLearningEngines’ assessments to change. However, while iLearningEngines may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, iLearningEngines specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing iLearningEngines’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

