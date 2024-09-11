28th Annual CANstruction Dallas Competition and Exhibit to Benefit North Texas Food Bank

Dallas, TX, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANstruction Dallas, an annual design and build event of giant canned food structures benefitting the North Texas Food Bank, begins Saturday, September 14, 2024, and runs through Sunday, October 6, 2024, at NorthPark Center.

The event will feature 29 western-themed structures built entirely out of canned foods and other non-perishable food items by teams consisting of architecture, design, engineering and construction companies.

“The CANstruction competition and exhibit is an innovative and creative way for the design, engineering and construction communities to support the North Texas Food Bank’s mission to close the hunger gap in North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Last year, the North Texas Food Bank provided over 130,000 meals through the money and food donated from the event. We could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without the community's support and hope you will take the opportunity to see the impressive displays that the teams create.”

The annual competition brings together the design, engineering, and construction industries to build themed sculptures. In past years, the sculptures have included canned video game characters, superheroes, and iconic landmarks from across the globe. The sculptures are then displayed at NorthPark Center for the public to view and vote for their favorite.

Last year’s CANstruction raised over $10,000 and nearly 125,000 pounds of canned goods. The can structures were a collection of artistic masterpieces, including the Mona Lisa, the Girl with a Pearl Earring, the Girl with a Balloon, and more. They can be viewed at www.ntfb.org/canstructiondal.

Now in its 28th year, CANstruction Dallas has provided millions of canned food items for the NTFB, distributed to North Texas neighbors experiencing hunger through a feeding network of 500 partner food pantries and other community organizations. These food resources are critical now as North Texans continue to experience economic uncertainty and unprecedented hunger caused by record inflation.

NorthPark Center visitors can vote on their favorite structure by donating to that team’s fundraising page at www.ntfb.org/canstruction. Every $5 donation casts a vote and helps the North Texas Food Bank provide access to 15 nutritious meals.

###

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About CANstruction:

CANstruction® Dallas is the local chapter of Canstruction®, a global anti-hunger project founded by the Society for Design Administration, an affiliate organization of the American Institute of Architects. The event will take place in more than 50 cities across North America.

Attachments